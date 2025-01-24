High Court: Sky Betting ‘parasitic’ in targeting problem gambler

A recovering gambling addict has won his case against Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG) in the UK High Court, which ruled the online gambling provider acted unlawfully in its use of his personal data for profiling and targeted advertising.

On 23 January 2023, the Court found that Sky Betting – operated by Bonne Terre Limited and Hestview Limited – did not have a lawful basis to collect the anonymised claimant’s personal data through cookies or to then profile him for the purposes of serving direct marketing online.

The judgment – which described the profiling practices in this case as “parasitic” – recognised that online gambling is a particularly risky environment in which users’ discernment and autonomy can be undermined, and that data controllers therefore have heightened obligations to ensure they obtain valid consent.

It noted the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is clear that consent for data processing must be “freely given”, “specific”, “informed” and “unambiguous”, a standard that Sky Betting failed to meet given the degree to which the claimant’s decision-making was “impaired to a real degree” by his gambling addiction.

The judgement added that “there is an obviously enhanced risk of defective consent in such a cohort”, and that “it is not necessary for online gambling providers to market to their customers in order to allow them to gamble. It is something they choose to do for their own commercial reasons”.

It further noted that consent cannot be freely given where, in cases like this, there is a “clear imbalance” between data controller and data subject.

According to legal firm AWO, which represented the claimant, the ruling marks a legal first for the UK’s multibillion-pound online gambling sector, and could have major implications for all gambling companies that may have also been illegally profiling thousands – if not tens of thousands – of their vulnerable customers for years.