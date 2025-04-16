Footballers object to processing of performance data

Football players are issuing “stop processing” requests to gaming, betting and data-processing firms over the use of their performance, health and injury data, citing ethical concerns with how the information being distributed about them can affect their career prospects.

Under Article 21 of the UK’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), individuals have the right to object to the processing of their personal data.

Submitted on behalf of players by the Global Sports Data and Technology Group (GSDT) – an enterprise co-founded by former Cardiff City and Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade, and technologist Jason Dunlop – the “stop processing” requests are asking the companies involved to cease their processing of all tracking and performance data, as well as other personal information such as health or injury information.

The “stop processing” requests sent by GSDT – as part of its Project Red Card initiative to give footballers and other sportspeople more control over the collection and use of their performance data – follow its extensive engagement with companies in the gaming, betting and sports data industries over the past five years.

While GSDT are unable to disclose which companies the requests have been sent to, they are some of the largest betting, gaming and sports data consultancy companies in the world.

Speaking with Computer Weekly, Dunlop and Slade said that they must now take action via Article 21 of the UK GDPR because the ethical concerns GSDT has raised about the use of football players data have been ignored by firms throughout the sports data ecosystem.

“We’re still in correspondence with them, but I just don’t think we’re moving forward,” said Dunlop. “It is disappointing that, despite ongoing engagement with these companies for the past five years, we have reached a point where we must take action to protect our players' and the processing of their data.

“This issue could easily be resolved if players were recognised as stakeholders in the sports data ecosystem. While we have seen some attempts by others to address this, three critical questions remain: Do players have the right to object to industries outside sport using their data? Who should decide who uses a player's data? And what is the true value of this data to the athlete?”

Slade added the concerns about player data extend to every level of the game: “Many people still don’t understand how this industry works and don’t realise how important accurate data is to a player’s value and career. It is crucial that we get this right for all players.”