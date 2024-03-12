Industry partnerships and data key to better public services

Digital secretary Michelle Donelan has said the success of government plans to digitally transform public services and become a “science and technology superpower” will rest on industry partnerships and the ability of public bodies to better utilise data.

Speaking at TechUK’s third annual tech policy leadership conference in Westminster, Donelan outlined how the government’s ambitions are built around three core pillars: improving digital skills; scaling up existing technology businesses; and creating “common sense, pro-business” regulation.

Informed by the secretary’s discussions with industry, Donelan said the pillars will be “absolutely critical” to the success of digital public services. “Transforming public services and driving growth is quite literally the whole point of our science and technology superpower mission,” she said.

On boosting scaleups and developing a homegrown startup ecosystem, Donelan announced the government has launched a “science and technology superpower campaign”, which aims to drive new investment opportunities for British tech scaleups via targeted advertising to venture capitalists. “Our science and tech superpower campaign drives home the message to investors that we need to seize the extraordinary opportunities here on home turf, or risk promising companies travelling to international competitors for funding,” she said.

In promoting British tech businesses, Donelan also emphasised the important role of public-private partnerships in the government’s work around technology, citing the success of the industry-led full-fiber roll-out.

Noting that a new premises is connected to gigabit broadband every 13 seconds, Donelan said full-fibre coverage has gone from 6% in 2019 to 81% today, claiming every connection will add £270 per person per year to the UK economy. “That’s where we need public-private partnerships that this government decided to pioneer,” she said, adding that the coverage was only achieved through “working hand in hand with business”.

“This advanced wireless technology is so much more than just connecting smart homes – it offers a very high rate of connectivity that can unleash growth and productivity in sectors across the economy, from manufacturing to agritech to the creative industries,” said Donelan.