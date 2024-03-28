HM Treasury builds out its data science team

The UK’s HM Treasury has expanded its headcount of data scientists as part of its plans to drive “data transformation” across the department.

According to figures from a recent Freedom of Information (FoI) request, in 2021, the total staff budget for data scientists at the Treasury was just £13,213, with only three employees on the payroll. By 2022, this had risen to £283,339 in staff costs, with eight people employed in data science roles.

However, for the period of January 2023 to November 2023, according to the response to the FoI request, HM Treasury’s total spend on data scientist salaries had reached £503,983 – nearly doubling the size of its data science team to 14 staff.

An HM Treasury spokesperson told Computer Weekly: “In recognition of the need to ensure HM Treasury has the capability to modernise the way it manages and analyses data, the department appointed a chief data officer in 2022 and devised a new data strategy.

“To deliver this strategy – focused on skilled people and innovative practice – a new Data Management branch was set up alongside formal roles in Advanced Analytics,” they said. “These are helping drive data transformation across the department.”

Responding to the findings, Mike McKee, CEO at Ataccama, said government departments handle by default a huge volume of complex and confidential data. Having the technology to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) is only half the story – training it on bad data containing errors and duplication will prevent it from reaching its full potential, he said.

“Given the increased level of investment already committed in the UK to AI innovation this year, it is important that the government bolsters its expertise in data science and data management tools to take advantage of AI readiness and achieve productivity gains in the public sector,” said McKee.