Loan Charge under review: MPs brand latest independent inquiry into controversial policy ‘a farce’

A cross-party group of MPs has branded the government’s newly announced independent review of HM Treasury’s controversial Loan Charge policy a “farce”, now details of the inquiry’s scope are known.

The government pledged to conduct an independent review into the policy, which has saddled thousands of IT contractors with life-changing tax bills, in the Autumn Budget at the end of October 2024.

Computer Weekly reported at the time that news of the proposed review had been warmly welcomed by campaigners, who have been calling for a fresh inquiry into the Loan Charge for several years.

On Thursday 23 January 2025, the government confirmed the review has been commissioned, with Treasury secretary James Murray, also publishing a statement in Parliament that Ray McCann, a former HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) assistant director (who also previously served as president Chartered Institute of Taxation), has been tasked with overseeing it.

Murray also confirmed the focus of the inquiry will be on investigating the barriers preventing individuals in-scope of the Loan Charge from resolving their cases with HMRC, and finding ways to help them do so.

The review’s aim is to bring the matter to a close for those affected, said a government statement on the matter, while also “ensuring fairness for all taxpayers”.

“The reviewer [McCann] is being asked to draw on the available evidence and expertise, engaging with stakeholders as appropriate, to consider in detail the settlement terms available [to those] who have not yet settled and paid their tax liabilities in full to HMRC, and whether HMRC’s settlement and debt management processes sufficiently take into account their ability to pay and behaviours,” said the government statement.

“[It will also look into] how that population could now be encouraged to reach a resolution with HMRC; and what decisions would be required to ensure that, as far as possible, any new settlement proposals were properly targeted whilst not imposing significant additional administrative burdens upon HMRC.”

MPs slam government approach to review Now the details of the review are known, HM Treasury and the chancellor Rachel Reeves are facing a wave of criticism, led by a group of cross-party MPs who make up the Loan Charge and Taxpayer Fairness All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG). A major point of consternation for the group is that the inquiry will not place the legislation underpinning the policy under investigation, and it has raised concerns about how independent the review will truly be. This is on the basis that it is being overseen by a former senior figure from HMRC, who will – as confirmed by the government – pass on his findings to HMRC and HM Treasury for review before its contents is released publicly. What is the Loan Charge policy? The Loan Charge policy was introduced as part of an ongoing anti-tax avoidance campaign by HMRC, designed to counter the surge in the number of loan-based remuneration schemes in operation. The policy was put forward by HM Treasury during the 2017 Budget as means of recouping billions of pounds in unpaid taxes the UK government claimed contractors avoided paying by opting to be paid in the form of non-taxable loans rather than receive a conventional salary. The policy terms initially stated that any contractor who participated in a loan-based remuneration scheme between 6 April 1999 and 5 April 2019 would be in-scope of the policy, and would be expected to pay back any and all tax they avoided while enrolled in these schemes. The total amounts of unpaid tax HMRC said they owed are what is referred to as the “Loan Charge”. An independent review of the policy, published in December 2019, concluded the timeframe the policy covers should be shortened by 11 years, so that only individuals who enrolled in schemes after 9 December 2010 would be included. “HM Treasury and HMRC must make all possible efforts to support the review team’s work by providing them with any information that they request in a timely fashion unless there is a legal reason not to,” said the government. “The final report will be shared with HM Treasury and HMRC before publication, who may be asked to provide factual comments on it. This will include reviewing the use of any statistics provided by the departments.” The statement added: “Information provided by HM Treasury and HMRC to the review team and factual comments provided on draft reports will be published after the review has concluded.” In a statement to Computer Weekly, Greg Smith MP, co-chair of the Loan Charge and Taxpayer Fairness APPG, said: “What has been announced is not only a farce, but it is not actually a review of the Loan Charge, which is what the chancellor promised. “The supposed review starts by justifying the Loan Charge and it makes clear that it will not change the position people are in, nor review the legislation and whether it was fair and justified.” The APPG and its members wrote a letter to the chancellor in December 2024, sharing their take on what areas the proposed review should cover, including a detailed look into the circumstances that led to so many contractors enrolling in loan-based remuneration schemes in the first place. The letter calls on the government to make sure the review is “genuinely independent”, with no involvement “at any stage” from HMRC, HM Treasury or “government as a whole” once it is established. This demand is on the back of concerns raised by a previous iteration of the APPG back in June 2020, following the publication of the last independent review commissioned by the government into the policy, about its findings being shaped by “direct interference” from HMRC and HM Treasury. “The APPG made clear that the review must be led by someone independent and not staffed by HMRC and Treasury officials. Instead, the government has appointed a former senior HMRC official to lead it and staffing it from the two government bodies responsible for the whole Loan Charge fiasco,” added Smith. “This is not the review that was promised nor the review that is so desperately needed, and the APPG will continue to push for a genuine inquiry into this scandal.” The APPG is far from alone in taking issue with the review’s narrow scope, with campaigners from the Loan Charge Action Group (LCAG) also similarly dismayed at HMRC’s involvement in its creation. LCAG spokesperson Steve Packham described the review as a “complete betrayal” that stands to add to the mental anguish of those who have spent years in HMRC’s crosshairs, being pursued for six-figure tax payments that they have no means of paying back. As previously reported by Computer Weekly, the policy has been linked to at least 10 suicides so far. “We are deeply worried about the impact on mental health that the announcement of this sham non-review will have, with 10 suicides already,” said Packham. “It is clear that the HMRC and the Treasury will do all they can to avoid the truth coming out and having a genuine review, but the Loan Charge Action Group will continue to expose the reality of the Loan Charge scandal.” According to figures previously disclosed by the APPG, it is thought that there are around 40,000 people that are still to resolve their Loan Charge cases with HMRC.