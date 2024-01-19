MPs flag similarities between HMRC's treatment of Loan Charge contractors and Post Office scandal

The treatment of tens of thousands of IT contractors who are being pursued by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) for life-changing amounts of unpaid tax through the government’s controversial Loan Charge policy is being likened to that of the sub-postmasters caught up in the Post Office Horizon IT scandal.

The comparison occurred during a Business Committee Back Bench debate about the Loan Charge in the House of Commons on Thursday 18 January, which saw a succession of MPs speak out in support of the individuals who have found themselves in-scope of the UK government’s Loan Charge policy.

Introduced during the 2017 Budget, the policy seeks to recoup the £3.4bn in tax HMRC claims more than 50,000 IT contractors, NHS workers, public sector agency staff and individuals in the oil and gas sector avoided paying between 9 December 2010 and 5 April 2019 by enrolling in loan-based remuneration schemes.

These setups would see the affected individuals remunerated for the work they did during this period in the form of non-taxable loans, in-lieu of a conventional salary. These schemes were marketed at the time by reputable and renowned tax advisers and accountants as being safe to use and HMRC-compliant, while some contractors were told they could not work for certain organisations unless they agreed to be paid in loans.

For this reason, the individuals caught in the Loan Charge policy’s scope are often referred to by campaigners as victims of mis-selling, who have now been saddled with six-figure tax bills for participating in schemes that were – at the time – considered permissible and legal.

For the record, HMRC has repeatedly stated that it has never approved of the use of loan-based remuneration schemes, and – in its view – because these loans were never intended to be repaid, they should be reclassified as taxable income.

The situation has won the support of hundreds of MPs from various parties who have banded together as the Loan Charge and Taxpayer Fairness APPG to campaign on behalf of those affected, many of whom are facing financial ruin as a result of the policy. To date, there have also been 10 suicides linked to the Loan Charge, along with 24 cases of serious self-harm.

Many of these MPs participated in the Business Committee Back Bench debate about the Loan Charge, and among them was the APPG co-chair Sammy Wilson, who is a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP for East Antrim, who opened the discussion by drawing parallels between the Loan Charge and the Post Office scandal.

The latter was the subject of an ITV drama that was broadcast in early January 2024, which has brought national attention to the plight of the hundreds of subpostmasters wrongfully convicted at the hands of the Post Office after a faulty IT system led to many of them being accused of false accounting and theft.

“Over the past two weeks, we have been looking at the dramatic fallout of the Horizon scandal at the Post Office and, quite rightly, we have been focusing on what belatedly can be done to repay and to deal with that great injustice,” said Wilson.

“I say to the House – I do not think that I am being overdramatic when I say this – that we are looking at another Horizon scandal, and the parallels are frightening.”

Particularly when comparing how HMRC refers to those in-scope of the Loan Charge to how the Post Office treated those affected by the Horizon IT scandal.

“We’ve had attempts by HMRC to justify what it has been doing. In the past, postmasters and postmistresses who had unblemished records for years were accused of being thieves. We are now being told that the people HMRC is chasing today are – to use its words – ‘serial tax evaders’.”