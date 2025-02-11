Fujitsu public sector boss says supplier has advantage in HMRC bid despite Post Office scandal

Fujitsu is targeting a lucrative contract renewal with HMRC worth over £200m despite reports that the government department planned to replace the scandal-tainted IT supplier, leaked details of an internal meeting have revealed.

During the meeting, staff at the Japanese supplier’s UK operation were told by the company’s public sector lead that reports it was being replaced on the HMRC Trader Support Services (TSS) contract were inaccurate.

HMRC recently extended its TSS contract with Fujitsu for £67m. According to reports, the extension is for one year until Fujitsu is replaced.

The TSS is a free support service for businesses moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Fujitsu’s head of UK public sector, Dave Riley, confidently told staff at an internal meeting that the supplier intended to bid for the TSS contract and would be “bidding to win”. There is a great deal of public anger at the government for continuing to award contracts to Fujitsu despite its involvement in the Post Office scandal.

In September 2024, HMRC announced a competitive procurement exercise for the next phase of TSS, which will run from 2026. According to sources, Fujitsu staff were told that reports that the supplier was being replaced on the TSS project were inaccurate. The contract was worth £241m when it was originally signed in 2020, and Riley is said to have emphasised Fujitsu’s advantage as the incumbent supplier.

The broadcast of ITV’s dramatisation of the Post Office scandal in January 2024 drew attention to Fujitsu’s role in the scandal, after which the supplier promised not to bid for new government contracts as an olive branch. However, it has controversially continued to win contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayer money.