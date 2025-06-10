HMRC paid Fujitsu £310m last year, but Post Office supplier’s UK business faces gradual decline

Fujitsu received £310m from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) in 12 months, while victims of the Post Office scandal, which the IT giant had a hand in, are offered “derisory” compensation payments.

According to official figures, HMRC is Fujitsu’s biggest UK government customer, described by some as the supplier’s “UK cash cow”, with about £310m paid to Fujitsu by the government department between April 2024 and the end of March 2025.

Computer Weekly recently reported that HMRC paid Fujitsu almost £80m in March alone, but the supplier’s business stretches across the public sector. For example, it has contracts with central government departments such as the Home Office, the Foreign Office, the Ministry of Defence and the Department for Education. It also works across local government and other public services. According to figures from Tussell the UK public sector as a whole spent about £450m during the period, with the Home Office its second biggest customer with £78m spent.

Peer Kevan Jones, a long-time campaigner for subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal, said: “This is outrageous. The government should stop any further payments to Fujitsu until they at least make an interim payment to the compensation fund for postmasters.”

The government is heavily dependent on Fujitsu, and the supplier is dependent on government contracts for its UK business.

Money going one way The government announced this week that £1bn has been paid in compensation to Horizon scandal victims so far, just part of the huge financial cost of the scandal, with not a penny of it coming from Fujitsu. The supplier is at the centre of the scandal – it was Fujitsu’s software that caused unexplained account shortfalls and its staff who covered them up in court. Money is currently heading in one direction, as the Japanese supplier continues to win lucrative UK government contracts. All of these payments came after Fujitsu’s self-imposed ban on bidding for new government contracts, announced in January 2024. This followed the broadcast of ITV’s dramatisation of the Post Office scandal, which raised public awareness of Fujitsu’s involvement, causing a public opinion backlash. But the supplier doesn’t need “new” contracts because it has existing relationships throughout the UK public sector. Computer Weekly also revealed, via a leaked document, that Fujitsu staff had been instructed how to bypass the ban. Business is still booming for Fujitsu. According to sources, all UK staff will receive a bonus this year after a sales target was reached. It is details like these that led peer Jones to describe the self-imposed bidding ban as a “hollow” gesture. Fujitsu is currently in talks with the government about how much money it will contribute towards the full cost of the Horizon scandal.