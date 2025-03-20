Government considering redress scheme for families of Post Office scandal victims

The government is considering a separate scheme to provide redress to the families of subpostmasters affected by the Post Office scandal.

Fujitsu, which recently agreed to begin negotiations over its contribution towards the costs, will feature in these plans, as officials at the Department for Business and Trade look into gaps in current redress schemes, including the treatment of family members.

Post Office minister Gareth Thomas said he recognises the Horizon scandal’s “knock-on effect” on the children of affected subpostmasters.

“I have asked officials in my department to consider a government redress scheme for family members and will provide an update in the coming months,” he said.

If approved, this will add another redress scheme to the three for subpostmasters affected by Horizon problems, and one in the making for those affected by problems with the Capture software, which was used in Post Office branches before Horizon’s introduction in 1999.

The Lost Chances for Subpostmaster Children support group, which was set up to bring together the children of Post Office scandal victims to demand support and redress for their suffering, also called for any person affected by the treatment of their parents by the Post Office to register their interest.

The Post Office minister met with the Lost Chances group representatives yesterday (19 March). Group chair Rebekah Foot described the meeting as “a positive and productive one”.

“We felt truly heard, as the minister approached our concerns with honesty and compassion. It was clear that they understand the challenges faced by children and families affected by this issue, and they are aware of the significant gap in government support for these groups,” she said.

Foot added that while there are currently no schemes in place to address the needs of the children of affected subpostmasters, the minister acknowledged the importance of this issue. “The government is keen to engage with us as a group, recognising that we represent a significant number of victims,” she said.

The Lost Chances group was set up by Katie Downey, daughter of former subpostmaster Tony Downey, to highlight the issues that children and wider families have suffered as a result of Post Office and Fujitsu malevolence. This was after she read a Computer Weekly report about Fujitsu boss Paul Patterson’s promise to support families of victims during a hearing in the scandal statutory public inquiry in January 2024.