Former subpostmaster to sue Post Office and Fujitsu for judgment ‘obtained by fraud’

Former subpostmaster Lee Castleton is launching legal action against the Post Office and IT supplier Fujitsu to get justice for the “egregious” treatment he suffered at their hands.

In what his lawyer described as a “seismic” shift in the Post Office scandal, Castleton is launching an action to set aside a civil judgment enforced against him in 2007. He is the first individual to launch a legal action, and it is the first time an action has been launched against Fujitsu for its core role in the scandal.

Castleton, who was one of the first group of subpostmsters to contact Computer Weekly in 2008, is also claiming compensation, alleging the judgment against him was obtained by fraud.

When, in 2006, his branch showed a loss of £26,000 that he could not explain, the Post Office demanded he made up the shortfall. Castleton always said the losses in his accounts were caused by computer errors, but had no way of proving this at the time.

He was so concerned about the debt that he refused to pay it back and decided to go to court to contest the Post Office’s insistence that he should pay. Castleton represented himself in the High Court trial, where the Post Office failed to disclose evidence that would have supported his claims that the shortfalls were caused by Horizon errors – not him or his staff.

The Post Office’s method to silence Castleton didn’t just achieve this objective, but destroyed his and his family’s lives. The Post Office spent over £320,000 on a civil court action to retrieve the phantom shortfalls at his Post Office branch in Bridlington, North Yorkshire. It has been stated during the Post Office scandal public inquiry that his “head was put on a spike” as his case in 2006 was used by the Post Office to deter others from challenging it over Horizon system errors.

Castleton’s lawyer, Simon Goldberg, senior partner at Simons Muirhead Burton, said: “The most egregious thing about Lee’s case is they used him as an example, a head on a spike. It was a message to everyone out there not to take on the mighty Post Office on Horizon, because if you do, you would end up doomed and broken.”

He added that the case was also an abuse of the court process. “He wants vindication through a court of law,” said Goldberg.

The case will also put the spotlight on Fujitsu. “Fujitsu has never been party to an action, so there are lots of things about this that make it a seismic shift,” added Goldberg. “People thought things were going quiet, waiting for the public inquiry findings, but I think this is going to be massive and put the scandal right back into public.”