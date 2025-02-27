'Positive steps' in redress for Post Office Capture victims

The law firm representing 100 former subpostmasters who suffered the life-changing effects of being blamed for unexplained shortfalls on the computer system used in their branches before the Post Office rolled out the Horizon IT system, said there have been "positive steps" towards fair redress.

Former users of the Post Office's Capture software, like those that had the controversial Horizon system, were blamed for losses, made to pay them back and even prosecuted by the Post Office.

In the latest meeting between the Department of Business and Trade and former Capture users - held as part of the government’s plan to offer financial redress - there were positive signs, according to lawyer Neil Hudgell, of Hudgell Solicitors.

“Obviously, everything needs ministerial sign-off and approval, but, quite rightly, there is a clear willingness to do right by those who have suffered at the hands of the Post Office in relation to Capture,” he said.

He added that there was also progress on having convictions reviewed by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC). “We’ve spoken with the CCRC today and those cases are moving forward, though of course there is a lot of work to be done in terms of securing further information required,” said Hudgell.

The controversy over the Capture system emerged in January last year after the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office told the stories of subpostmasters that had suffered at the hands of the Horizon system.

It was the same month that Kevan Jones, an MP at the time who now sits in the House of Lords, highlighted evidence of injustices caused by the Capture computer system used in Post Office branches prior to the introduction of Horizon.