Fujitsu could land over half a billion pounds in contracts from HMRC alone this year as the UK public sector continues to reward the supplier, despite its role in the Post Office scandal.

HMRC is the biggest source of Fujitsu’s UK government income, but there are hundreds of millions of pounds more contracts across the public sector, which Fujitsu has or is bidding for.

The huge numbers come despite Fujitsu’s self-imposed pause on bidding for government contracts being in place and as it continues to refuse to fully commit its contribution towards repairing some of the damage it caused. Fujitsu supported the Post Office when it blamed and prosecuted subpostmasters for unexplained account shortfalls, which were due to software errors that it was aware of.

Peer James Arbuthnot, a long-time campaigner for Post Office scandal victims, called for “expunging Fujitsu from British influence”.

“If Fujitsu was not a company but an individual, it would by now be facing years, possibly decades, in prison,” he said.

“It did more than stand by as the subpostmasters were maliciously prosecuted – it was an active, knowing and essential participant in the whole ghastly fraud,” he added. “And yet it is a company, and one on which the government has become unacceptably dependent.”

According to government figures on spending, which take into account all deals worth over £25,000, HMRC spent more than £240m with Fujitsu last year. This year’s spending could be double that.

The figures raise accusations that HMRC has become Fujitsu’s UK “cash cow”.

His Majesty’s ‘cash cow’ As revealed by Computer Weekly, despite reports suggesting Fujitsu will be replaced on HMRC’s Traders Support Service, an internal meeting revealed Fujitsu is, in fact, bidding for the new £370m contract and is confident of a renewal of its contract, which was worth £240m when the last contract was signed in 2020. If Fujitsu was not a company but an individual, it would be facing years, possibly decades, in prison Peer James Arbuthnot Computer Weekly also revealed a direct deal between HMRC and Fujitsu for hardware and cloud procurement, worth over £200m and known as North Star, where there is no competitive tender. HMRC is also extending its Computer Environment for Self-Assessment (CESA) contract worth just shy of £60m, where Fujitsu is the incumbent. For the wider public sector, the figure is substantially bigger. For example, in December 2024, Fujitsu won a one-year extension to its Horizon contract with the government-owned Post Office, worth £40m. According to a source, there could also be up to a dozen more potential HMRC deals in the pipeline, as well as several Home Office contracts and deals with the Ministry of Defence, to name a few.