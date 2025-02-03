Government failed to provide accurate cost of Post Office scandal compensation

The National Audit Office (NAO) has said there is not enough data in the department of business and trade’s (DBT’s) financial statement to put a figure on Post Office Horizon scandal compensation costs.

The department’s spending also breached its limit by £208m, for the latest 12-month financial period, as it prepares to settle with Post Office Horizon scandal victims, said the NAO.

Victims of the scandal were wrongly blamed and punished for account shortfalls, which were actually caused by errors in the computer system, from Fujitsu, that they were made to use in their branches. About 900 were prosecuted but thousands more were forced to pay the Post Office to cover phantom shortfalls.

The NAO warned that due to a lack of data, estimates made about the take-up of the Horizon Shortfalls Scheme (HSS) could be inaccurate, and that there is a risk that “small and reasonable” inaccuracies in departmental assumptions could see “highly material changes to the value of the provision”.

Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, said he has been “unable to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence” that the provisions made by government for the cost of the HSS (£672m) and for the Horizon Conviction Redress Scheme (£699m) are “free from material misstatement”.

“I consider the effect of these issues to be potentially material in terms of the valuation of these liabilities, and the accuracy of related expenditure,” he added.

The HSS was established after the conclusion of a 2018/19 High Court trial that proved unexplained accounting shortfalls, which subpostmasters were blamed for and had to repay, were caused by errors in the Horizon computer system used in branches. HSS was designed for former subpostmasters who were not convicted of crimes but suffered losses as a result of repaying to the Post Office the shortfalls for which they were wrongly blamed. The overturned conviction scheme introduced last year after the government pushed through legislation to exonerate about 900 former subpostmasters and branch staff who were wrongly prosecuted and convicted of financial crimes such as theft and false accounting.