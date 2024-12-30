Post Office scandal campaigners awarded OBEs in New Year Honours List

Former subpostmasters and leading campaigners in the Post Office scandal have been honoured for their decades-long fight against the injustices inflicted on them and their colleagues.

In the New Year Honours List, Jo Hamilton, who was wrongly convicted for false accounting in 2006, was awarded an OBE by King Charles III for services to justice, along with fellow campaigning former subpostmasters Lee Castleton, Seema Misra and Christopher Head.

Rebecca Thomson, the former Computer Weekly reporter whose investigation led to the May 2009 story that first exposed the scandal, has also been rewarded with an OBE.

A landmark court of appeal case bearing Hamilton’s name in 2021 saw the wrongful convictions of 39 former subpostmasters, including Hamilton, overturned, paving the way for hundreds more to have their names cleared. The successful Hamilton and others versus The Post Office appeal was also a significant factor in the Post Office public inquiry being made statutory.

Hamilton was a subpostmaster in South Warnborough, Hampshire, between 2003 and 2005. In October 2003, she started experiencing problems with mysterious losses and was unable to explain them. Faced with the prospect of a prison sentence, to avoid it she pleaded guilty to false accounting, despite having done nothing wrong.

Hamilton was one of the seven subpostmasters Computer Weekly interviewed when it exposed the scandal in 2009. Back then, she told Computer Weekly the case did not deal with the issue of IT. Hamilton was given a year’s probation and her house was remortgaged to pay the Post Office what it wrongly claimed was missing. The villagers in South Warnborough collected £9,000 between them to help.

She is a founding member of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) and was one of the subpostmasters portrayed in ITV’s Mr Bates versus The Post Office drama.

Since the ITV dramatisation of the scandal made it headline news, Hamilton has taken on a public role promoting the campaign group’s cause.

Hamilton told Computer Weekly: “It is an unbelievable honour to accept this OBE for services to justice. I accept it on behalf of all subpostmasters, and everyone affected by the Post Office scandal.”

She said the campaigning will continue. “The fight is far from over so I will use this honour to continue highlighting the injustice so many have suffered, and we will not stop until everyone receives full and fair financial restitution.”

Sir Alan Bates, who was knighted earlier this year for his work spearheading the campaign for justice, said: “Jo’s honour is really good news and well deserved.”

He said in the early days of campaigning Hamiliton helped victims cope with their suffering. “She dealt with a lot of trauma cases, talking through things with them.”

Neil Hudgell, a lawyer at Hudgell Solicitors which represents scandal victims seeking redress, said: “The amount of unseen work she does for vulnerable former subpostmasters is incredible. She is always on hand for conversation and words of support. Nothing is too much trouble for her. This is a reward for kindness, humility, perseverance and honesty.”

He said the award is testament to her dedication and commitment to the cause over many years. “Jo was there from the start and when the going was beyond tough.”

Hudgell said it was a “privilege to have Jo as a client and a friend”.

Peer James Arbuthnot, who as her MP in North-East Hampshire campaigned for Hamilton and other victims of the scandal, said her recognition “is truly great news”.

“Jo Hamilton reminds us all what the honours system is for. When faced with the dreadful news of her own conviction at the hands of a Post Office that wouldn’t listen to or believe her, she not only picked herself up and fought back, but she helped Alan Bates bring the other subpostmasters together. She fought – and is still fighting – doggedly for justice for everyone, and she inspired and inspires others to carry on.”

Arbuthnot added: “She is a warm, cheerful, wonderful human being. And she makes excellent cake.”

Other campaigning former subpostmasters to be recognised in the New Year Honours List are Lee Castleton, Seema Misra and Christopher Head.

Castleton, who ran a branch in Bridlington, Yorkshire, was made bankrupt after challenging the Post Office in court after it blamed him for unexplained accounting shortfalls. He was another of the seven victims who first talked to Computer Weekly in 2009, and his story was also featured in the ITV drama.

“I’m proud and honoured, both for the OBE and to be one of the 555 [who took the Post Office to the High Court in 2018/19]. If they think it’s all over, it isn’t. The fight continues for redress and accountability. It just increases the volume of our voices,” he said.

Misra, who ran a branch in Byfleet, Surrey, was sent to prison while pregnant in 2010 after being wrongly prosecuted for theft.

She described receiving an OBE as an honour and a privilege, adding: “It’s good that the government has recognised this happened and it will help us fight harder for fair redress.”

Head became the youngest subpostmaster in the UK when he took on the branch in West Bolden, Tyne and Wear, in 2006.

“It is a huge honour and privilege to receive an OBE. I hope all awarded honours get the recognition they deserve for the part they played in helping deliver justice. However, we know this is not over,” he said.

Former Computer Weekly reporter Rebecca Thomson has also received an OBE for the work she did to expose the Post Office scandal in 2009. Her first article revealed the stories of seven subpostmasters – Bates, Hamilton and Castleton among them – and the problems they suffered due to the accounting software (see timeline of Computer Weekly articles about the scandal below).

Thomson said: “I’m glad the work we did at Computer Weekly has been recognised by the Honours Committee and I remain grateful to the editors I worked with in 2008 and 2009 for the work they did on it, and for creating a culture where a story like that could be published.

“Most of all, I hope financial redress for the subpostmasters is quickly forthcoming in 2025 so they can finally get on with their lives.”

Also awarded an OBE is forensic accountant Kay Linnell. She has supported the subpostmasters with her expertise since the beginning of their campaign, led by Bates.