Post Office IT department fired and rehired ‘friends’ at ‘exorbitant’ rates, says former HR chief

The Post Office fired permanent IT staff and rehired them on “exorbitant” pay rates, according to the former chief people officer at the company.

Jane Davies, chief people officer at the Post Office from December 2022 to June 2023, said that when she joined the organisation, she was made aware of the practice, used mainly by the IT department, which saw IT staff let go and rehired on three times more pay.

This came at a time when the Post Office IT team was working on a huge project to replace the controversial Horizon system from Fujitsu, which is at the centre of the Post Office scandal.

In her witness statement to the Post Office scandal public inquiry, Davies wrote that the practice, known as “flipping”, saw “friends and former colleagues" of staff fired and rehired at "exorbitant" rates.

“The government expects all parts of the public sector to use public money responsibly and to ensure services and costs are proportionate, justifiable and deliver value for money for the taxpayer, and I felt that POL [Post Office Ltd] failed to deliver on this requirement in many respects,” she said.

Davies said that once flipped, “full-time employees went from modest salaries to exorbitant daily rates of two to three times their salaries, which did not represent value or proper management of money”.

She said the contractor roles were not subject to a formal review or approval on daily rates, which would have been the case with permanent staff. “As such, the department on many occasions agreed excessive daily rates with the individuals (who were friends and former colleagues of many of the current department employee or contractors),” said Davies, adding that the Post Office was losing its permanent talent to contractor status, resulting in additional “back fill” costs.