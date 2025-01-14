Subpostmasters won’t get financial redress until mid-2027 at current rate of progress

At the current rate of progress, subpostmasters who took the Post Office to court and exposed the scandal won’t receive financial redress until mid-2027.

Sir Alan Bates, who along with others formed the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) in 2009, updated members in his latest circular.

The JFSA, which was set up following Computer Weekly’s investigation into the Post Office Horizon system, went on to defeat the Post Office in a High Court group litigation order (GLO), proving that the system from Fujitsu caused the unexplained account shortfalls they had been wrongly blamed and punished for. It was this that exposed the scandal that is well known today.

Only about half the GLO group, made up of about 500 former subpostmasters, have received full and final financial redress. It was about three years ago, after years of JFSA campaigning, that the government – under pressure from the statutory public inquiry into the Post Office scandal – agreed to pay fair financial redress to those in the GLO group.

In his latest circular, Bates told members there had been some “small steps forward”, with the majority of GLO claimants expected to receive 80% of what they are offered by the end of March. But he said progress towards reaching full financial redress was too slow and that at the current rate it would be mid-2027 before all claims were settled.

Bates wrote: “The underlying problem of the lack of speed and the approach being taken by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) in trying to bring a final settlement to all in the group is still there, and that is the problem that it looks like we are going to have to solve for the department as it seems to be incapable of doing it itself.”