Post Office makes first official apology to Capture users

The Post Office has made its first official apology to subpostmasters who used its faulty Capture accounting software and were blamed and punished for unexplained shortfalls.

Ken Tooby received a letter from a senior executive who “apologised sincerely and unreservedly" on behalf of the Post Office for “failings and impact” on Tooby’s late wife June, who spent years challenging the Post Office over alleged shortfalls in the accounts at her branch in the north-east of England.

June Tooby, who died in 2020, was relentlessly pursued by the Post Office and never revealed to her husband the amount of pressure she was under.

In the letter, Simon Recaldin, remediation unit director at the Post Office wrote: “It is clear through the efforts of former postmasters and their families that there were significant failings at Post Office relating to Capture. We are truly sorry for these failings and their impact on all concerned, including your late wife, June.

"We deeply regret that June was not able to receive this apology herself, see these issues recognised alongside the Horizon scandal, denied the opportunity to see the truth uncovered, for justice to prevail and see her good name restored."

Tooby was sued by the Post Office for more than £55,000 and taken to court in 2003, following unexplained shortfalls in branch accounts. She was declared bankrupt.

Last year, an independent investigation was commissioned into Capture, which found there was a "reasonable likelihood" it had caused shortfalls in branch accounts, which ruined lives.

The apology comes after campaigning by former Capture users who, until the ITV dramatisation of the Post Office Horizon scandal in January last year, had been in the dark over how IT errors could cause losses they were blamed and punished for.

The Post Office scandal was first exposed by Computer Weekly in 2009. Thousands of subpostmasters were wrongly blamed and even prosecuted for unexplained accounting shortfalls caused by the error-prone Horizon IT system, which was implemented several years after Capture had been introduced.

After years of campaigning, subpostmasters who had suffered as a result of errors in Horizon were finally put at the centre of national debate when the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office brought their stories to wider public attention.

In the same month, Kevan Jones, an MP at the time who now sits in the House of Lords, highlighted evidence of injustices caused by the Capture computer system used by some Post Office branches prior to the introduction of Horizon.