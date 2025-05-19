Post Office performs costly 30-year U-turn on Horizon

The Post Office’s decision to use a commercial off-the-shelf electronic point of sale (Epos) system to replace its problematic Horizon software sees the organisation perform a U-turn after 30 years.

Last week’s announcement that the Post Office is looking for an off-the-shelf Epos system, through a £169m contract, reveals a huge error of judgement in 1996.

Back then, when the project to automate branches was signed off, non-technical Post Office executives rejected calls for an off-the-shelf Epos system to be used – a decision that led to the development and deployment of the Horizon system, which is at the centre of the Post Office scandal.