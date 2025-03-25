MPs demand government reconsider response to Post Office compensation report

The government has fallen short in its response to recommendations made to speed up financial redress for subpostmasters affected by the Horizon scandal, say MPs.

Sir Alan Bates said the subpostmasters are “up against the government spin machine”.

MPs on the business and trade select committee took what they describe as an “unusual step” and asked the government to “reflect” on and “revise” its response to the committee’s report on subpostmaster redress, published in January.

While the committee welcomes an acceleration in payments made to scandal victims, which has reached £768m, it is disappointed that key recommendations were ignored.

But the committee has found that government’s response fell short of what is needed to put this right. It has therefore asked the government to re-think its response and re-submit its response to the committee. “The human cost of the unacceptable delay in making these redress payments is considerable and starkly illustrated by the mounting number of former subpostmasters who are dying before they receive an offer of redress,” said the committee’s statement.

MPs had recommended changes that would give claimants greater benefit of the doubt when applying for redress, but these were rejected. They also said the Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS) should be run by the Department of Business and Trade rather than the Post Office, but this change was not agreed by government despite the Post Office itself agreeing with the committee. The government said there has been no decision on transferring responsibility for the HSS.

The committee also said claimants must have upfront legal advice as they commence their claim, which the government also rejected.