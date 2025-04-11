More than 100 Horizon victims are challenging Post Office offers on complex claims

The government is crawling towards completing the financial redress of the subpostmasters who defeated the Post Office in a group litigation order (GLO) in 2019, with 70% of remaining claims challenging the offers made to them.

Post Office scandal campaigner Sir Alan Bates is calling for advanced dispute resolution meetings to overcome the delays.

A total of 432 out of 492 claimants in the GLO redress scheme have received offers, with 282 reaching full and final settlement. Out of those who have fully settled, 155 accepted the fixed £75,000 offer, which was introduced in March last year to speed up payments amid huge public pressure.

But from the 150 offers remaining, 108 are being challenged, according to the latest government figures. These are complex cases often for larger sums. The remaining 42 have not settled for various reasons, including claims not being submitted or offers not yet responded to.

Just 10 more claims have been settled since the last figures published up to the end of February.