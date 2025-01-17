Post Office’s military culture and the “infallible computers illusion” destroyed lives

Problems experienced by users of the Post Office's Horizon system are well known today, but the system's predecessor, Capture, also caused huge problems for users which caused life changing suffering.

The Post Office knew in February 1992, before the Capture software was launched, that its data could be corrupted simply by switching the machine off, for example in a power cut. Yet they ploughed on without addressing the problem. There was also no audit trail in Capture so nobody could tell who had done what.

The 1990s saw the introduction of the infallible computer illusion, the first decade where computers were in widespread use. Capture was seen as a good thing as errors were reduced, but crucially they were not eliminated.

The Post Office provided statistics in newsletters—June 1994—"Capture offices make 55% fewer Cash Account errors than non automated offices," it wrote. They trumpeted: "CAPTURE will cut down errors and SAVE YOU TIME, AGGRAVATION AND MONEY."

What about the errors that remained? The Post Office continued to be aware of the disastrous effects of power failures. Quirks and pitfalls in the software were also highlighted: "Any information input in Cash & Stock on Hand prior to the upgrade will be overwritten and will need to be reinputted."

All of this assumed that busy subpostmasters had got the memo. They were working long hours with many tasks, including their non-PO business, some marking-up newspapers early in the morning. None of this troubled local Post Office managers, auditors, investigators, Post Office top brass, solicitors, judges and juries. Prosecutions continued.

The implausibility of Subpostmasters stealing from their own businesses did not impinge. In fact the reverse was happening—with Subpostmasters putting their own money in the till to keep the show on the road.

Bravery awards, Post Office of the Year awards, did not save the victims. As I write some one hundred Capture cases are being investigated. All these years later exoneration and redress remain in the future. The end is not in sight and the suffering goes on.