Botched Post Office IT projects continue to drain public purse

As the government hands the Post Office £400m in public funds to replace its controversial Horizon system, details emerge of millions more wasted as a result of botched IT.

The latest costs come as the Post Office agrees to pay millions of pounds in compensation to scandal victims hit by a data breach last year. Computer Weekly can also reveal that the Post Office paid IBM about £10m when it abandoned a Horizon replacement project in 2015.

The Post Office scandal, which caused devastation to its victims, is costing UK taxpayers billions of pounds. But while the costs associated with financial redress and legal battles steal the headlines, the Post Office has been haemorrhaging funds in its IT department.

As Computer Weekly revealed in March, the Post Office made interim compensation offers to a number of former subpostmasters affected by the major data breach. The breach was caused by human error during a project to upgrade a website, which resulted in a link to an unredacted document being put online, rather than the redacted document.

The 555 members of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) who took part in the 2018/19 group litigation action had their names and addresses exposed on the website.

The Post Office has confirmed it will pay the affected subpostmasters compensation.

“Post Office can confirm that it has agreed to pay individuals whose names appeared in last year’s data breach either £5,000 or £3,500, depending on whether the individual was also living at the [leaked] address at that time,” said a spokesperson. “Post Office has confirmed that it will consider any special cases if any individuals consider they are entitled to further amounts.”

This is yet more money wasted as a result of Post Office IT mistakes.