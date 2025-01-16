Fujitsu staff at HMRC to strike for two days over pay

Fujitsu staff working at HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) will walk out for two days this month after union members voted for industrial action in a pay dispute.

Staff directly employed by HMRC, but doing similar jobs to Fujitsu colleagues working alongside them as part of an outsourcing deal, received a much larger pay rise, according to the union representing the Fujitsu employees.

Over 300 workers at the government department will walk out over two days in strike action over pay, after Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union members voted to strike.

Fujitsu has faced heavy criticism as a result of its involvement in the Post Office Horizon scandal and there have been calls for it to be replaced on government contracts, so for many critics the dispute will be seen as another damaging indictment of the Japanese IT giant’s UK business.

The strike at HMRC coincides with the 31 January deadline for online self-assessment tax returns, but HMRC said this will have no impact on people submitting returns because Fujitsu workers are striking and not HMRC staff.

The Fujitsu workers, based in Telford and other offices across the UK, will strike on 30 and 31 January after being offered a pay rise of just 1.5%, according to the PCS, which added that “their in-house colleagues received 5% for doing similar jobs”.