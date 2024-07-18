DHSC ramps up departmental investment in data scientists

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has upped its data personnel budget to £5.37m over the course of the past 12 months, according to data obtained by a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

The information, acquired and analysed by artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data management provider Ataccama, confirmed there are a total of 97 personnel, working across multiple teams in the DHSC, who report into the department’s chief data officer.

The disclosed data also revealed there are an additional 26 individuals working at DHSC who have the word “data” in their job title, and the combined total salary spend on data personnel stood at £5.7m for the 12 months to 31 March 2024.

This is a significant increase on the previous 12-month period, when – according to the FOI request – the department spent £4.12m on salaries for a total of 95 staff with “data” in their job titles.

Computer Weekly contacted DHSC for comment on this story, but – at the time of first contact – the department said it was limited on what it could say due to the pre-election period. All subsequent requests for comment now the new government is in place have not been responded to.

Jay Limburn, chief product officer at Ataccama, said the FOI disclosures highlight how much of an important role data plays in healthcare and enabling positive outcomes for patients. “Data plays a crucial role in … informing patient treatment and enabling research to recommending procedures and medicines,” he said. “It is a positive move by the Department of Health and Social Care to invest in data-focused skills to ensure data-driven decision-making and optimise the management of its data.

“It is essential to emphasise the importance of data quality in these situations,” said Limburn. “Healthcare professionals deal with life and death situations every day, which makes it essential to have accurate and reliable data to support their work. High-quality data that is trustworthy ensures accurate, informed decisions that ultimately lead to better patient outcomes and safety.”

The DHSC’s increased spend on data science-related personnel comes hot on the heels of previous FOI disclosures that also revealed how other government departments are building out their data science capabilities, including HM Revenue and Customs and HM Treasury.

Sachin Agrawal, managing director of cloud-based business software provider Zoho UK, said it is encouraging to see major government departments recognising the value data scientists and digital skills can bring.

“With financial constraints hitting both the public and private sector, forward-thinking leaders will prioritise investment in technology to improve workplace collaboration, drive operational efficiencies and unlock growth,” he said.

“With AI shaking up traditional working models, having a talented team of tech experts in place is also crucial to ensure data is optimised and managed correctly, driving sustainable value for the long term.”

Michael Thornton, senior director of public sector at recruitment agency Investigo, said building out the department’s technology capabilities should be a core focus for the incoming government.

“Resourcing has been a barrier for many years, causing delays in infrastructure and public services projects, so bringing in skilled data experts to streamline projects and drive success in the department is a positive step,” he said.

“Investment and strong direction are key to speeding up the delivery of projects and accelerating the development of civil servants,” added Thornton. “Providing skills training and career progression opportunities to ensure civil servants feel valued will fuel productivity and, in turn, drive efficiency across public health services.”