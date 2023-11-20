Elected officials lack of digital skills affects public services

Government spending on tech contracts is huge. Eighteen of the UK government’s 40 biggest private sector "strategic suppliers" are technology or telecoms companies – almost the same as every other sector combined – offering everything from cloud infrastructure to mobile contracts.

According to one conservative estimate by research group Tussell, those 18 companies alone made over £5.8bn in revenue from public sector contracts in 2020-2021 (the last shared data), or 4% of all money spent by the public sector. And the figure is rising each year.

But despite all that investment, a lack of technology expertise among elected officials is holding back the improvement of digital public services, which rely on a handful of civil servants with the skills and knowledge necessary to run and maintain the underlying computer systems.

The result is that the UK government's tech capabilities – at every level from Whitehall to local councils – are slow, out of date, and generally failing to deliver for the people who use digital public services.

The lack of digital skills from the top down also means tech projects end up being contracted out, which parliamentary reports have found emphasises cost minimisation over achieving the best outcomes for citizens.

Change starts at the top “The starting point has to be a Prime Minister that has the belief and cares about having this. In any form of change of machinery of government, it has to start from the top and be the number one priority of government,” says Benedict Macon-Cooney, chief policy strategist at the Tony Blair Institute think tank. Citing the government’s artificial intelligence (AI) and vaccine task forces, he adds that while these groups managed to do innovative work, this was only because they had been given the support, funding and freedom by leadership to do so. “Some of this is about the backgrounds of people before they get into government,” Macon-Cooney says. “If you’re working in technology you’re earning more than you would in politics.” We need to look at how we can help improve the skill level, awareness and understanding of technology and data among leaders, elected or not, because it's so fundamental to how organisations can succeed Jason Kitcat, Department for Business & Trade Of the 541 MPs with higher education degrees in the 2015-2017 Parliament, only 93 (17%) held degrees in science, technology engineering and maths (STEM) subjects. In fact, by one count, six subjects - politics, history, law, economics, philosophy and English - made up two-thirds of all degree backgrounds after the last election. And while it’s true that MPs are expected to work across huge briefs not just jobs or subjects they’re specialised in, research for the British Politics journal in 2021 found that MPs with a background in STEM are more likely to engage with science and technology issues in Parliament. “Most elected officials are not going to be technological experts. They will hear stuff and have suppliers. What they need is good advice and not people who just say yes,” said Jason Kitcat, director of digital, data & technology at the Department for Business & Trade, at a recent event. “Long term we need to look at how we can help improve the skill level, awareness and understanding of technology and data among leaders, elected or not, because it's so fundamental to how organisations can succeed in the modern day.” And the danger here, according to several of the experts Computer Weekly spoke to, is that seeing digital skills as a niche specialism – rather than something that is integrated into everything you do – means those capabilities get ostracised in small teams and ultimately don’t influence overall decision-making. “A key thing for those running services is that the technology your system runs on, to all intents and purposes, is the service. The two are no longer indistinguishable,” says Dave Briggs, who has worked as a digital leader at several councils, writing recently in a blog. “The days of managers shrugging and saying, ‘I don’t do technology’ or similar, really ought to be over.”

Contracting out over building in According to many people Computer Weekly spoke with, the lack of digital leadership at the top of government is having downstream effects on the civil service, as it means the balance tends towards expanding its outsourcing operation over building up internal capacity. One civil servant described his department struggling to manage its IT systems because there were so few people who knew how to manage it, and most were private contractors. A report recently finalised by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which looked at digital transformation efforts in Whitehall, highlighted a number of failures with the government’s gargantuan tech outsourcing regime. Labelling the system “inflexible” and accusing departments of failing to “precisely define and scope their requirements”, it concluded that the government and contracts end up "focusing on cost minimisation rather than best outcome”. Read more about digital skills in the public sector Public sector aims to close digital skills gap with private sector: Digital leaders from the public sector have stressed the need to build up the digital skills and capabilities of civil servants to successfully deliver the government’s digital transformation ambitions, but not at the expense of supplier ecosystems.

Public sector needs systemic reform of capacity to innovate: Improving the public sector’s capacity to innovate requires a culture of innovation underpinned by people, skills and new ways of working with the private sector.

Government to hire 2,500 people for digital roles by 2025: Government is aiming to ramp up digital skills in Whitehall with a promise to recruit 2,500 new tech and digital roles through apprenticeships and talent programmes. The report also found the number of digital, data and technology professionals in the civil service is around 4.5% of all staff, noting this was less than half the number it needs compared to the private sector average of 8-12%. The committee also found that only 10 of the government’s top 75 services are at a "great" standard. Some 45 require significant improvement, when assessed for how easy they are for people to use and how efficiently departments are providing them. Thanks to budget cuts, not only had departments been failing to bring in enough digitally skilled staff to improve systems, but actually in many cases had been cutting back on roles. “The expertise is too concentrated in too few hands, both privately and in the public service,” says Meg Hillier, Labour MP and PAC chair. “We’re not shy on the committee to say that you need to sometimes use a consultant or specialist, but that you should very quickly onboard and ingrain the learning. So they don’t disappear with the knowledge.” Highlighting the current situation for the state pension – where errors in pension payments were repeatedly being missed - Hillier adds that only a “handful” of staff at the department know how to handle the computer system that manages the payments, so it was a huge struggle to ever fix errors. “It is not a way a modern system should be working,” she adds.