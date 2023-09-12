Whitehall only capable of ‘piecemeal’ digital transformation, says PAC

Despite numerous digital strategies, the government is still struggling to achieve digital transformation, in part due to digital skills shortages and a lack of senior leadership support, according to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

A report by the committee found that while the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO) has made good progress in supporting departments in addressing barriers to digital, actual transformation is still yet to happen.

Part of the problem, according to the PAC, is that although public services need a “fundamental reform”, they very rarely have a single service owner and “timely metrics on costs and performance”, so identifying existing costs and tracking efficiency of a project is difficult.

The report calls for departments to identify a single owner for each government service, which will be tasked with identifying the full costs and benefits gained from transforming those services, or the costs of not doing so. “A single director-level owner for each service, with accountability for its end-to-end operation and decision-making authority for continually improving the service, would enable departments to form a complete and joined-up view of their services and associated costs,” the report said.

Because departments don’t have the right resources and capabilities to properly transform services, they tend to make superficial and incremental changes, such as making the front-end look good, but not addressing the problems and limitations of keeping legacy systems in place.

Redesigning services, the PAC report said, requires “a more fundamental look at processes”, and while some departments are able to describe the benefits of transformation, they struggle to identify “the opportunity costs of failing to transform”.

“Incremental change is the government’s fall-back response to things which are deemed ‘too difficult’ and when transformation gets de-scoped,” the PAC said. “If senior leaders do not understand how transformation would reduce future operating costs, they will continue to under-invest. As part of business cases, departments should explicitly set out how they will resolve issues caused by changes to old legacy systems and data, and demonstrate how wider service redesign will reduce the future costs of the services they support.”