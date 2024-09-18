Public digital transformation will be challenged by austerity

The new Labour government’s mission-driven policy approach can help focus digital transformation efforts throughout the public sector, but tech-enabled service improvement could still be undermined by the looming threat of austerity.

At trade association TechUK’s Building the Smarter State event in London on 10 September, industry figures and public officials noted that while the government’s mission approach is a move in the right direction, new ways of working are needed to effectively deliver digital transformation and IT projects in the context of new austerity measures.

Prior to the general election, Labour outlined its plan to achieve “the largest Whitehall shake-up in decades” by breaking down departmental silos in pursuit of five new “missions”: kickstarting economic growth, making Britain a clean energy superpower, taking back our streets, breaking down barriers to opportunity, and building an NHS fit for the future.

While digital transformation or technology is not explicitly referenced in these mission statements, delegates from industry and the public sector emphasised the importance of mission-focused approaches in driving future innovation and ensuring effective service delivery amidst financial constraints.

In particular, they noted how the mission approach encourages deeper collaboration across government, as it provides a clear focus on what IT outcomes need to be achieved.

Gill Stewart, chief digital officer at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, for example, said the mission-focused approach provides an “overarching thread” that government bodies can align their digital transformation efforts to. “We’re looking at it from [the perspective of] ‘actually, this is the core mission, and then what sits beneath that, and what are the outputs that we need to deliver in order to retain that mission?’” she said.

“I think that should have a positive effect on solving problems … and I think we’re talking a lot more as government departments, as opposed to potentially being in a little bit of a silo, it feels like those barriers are being broken down.”

Step change Simon Bourne, chief digital, data and technology officer at the Home Office, also noted that he has already seen a “step change” in how the Home Office collaborates with policing and justice organisations as a consequence of Labour’s mission approach. “What I’m now seeing for the first time is the start of a really rich set of conversations across different departments involved in the justice system and the policing ecosystem, about how we work together, what data we can share,” he said. “It’s early days, but definitely moving in the right direction.” For Karl Hoods – the group chief digital and information officer at both the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology – while the mission-based approach in turn encourages “more of a whole system thinking approach” to problem-solving around digital transformation, taking that “whole system” perspective means “we’ve got to make sure the funding flows … [and] we’ve got to make sure that we’re focusing on things that we can deliver, I think, rather than trying to do too many things as well. It’ll come down to prioritisation.” He added that maintaining investment in people and capability was key to achieving outcomes in the context of limited resources. Bourne further added that while the public sector needs to keep driving forward transformation efforts, it’s clear they are operating “in a time of financial pressure” that makes this much more difficult. “I think that then gives us, collectively as the delivery ecosystem, a real challenge as to how we can keep delivering transformation that is even better, but to do that in a more thoughtful, coherent, effective, efficient way,” he said. “We’ve all got to take a step back and continue the growth journey whilst looking at how we can deliver more for less.”

Is doing more with less realistic? Speaking on a panel about the public sector workforce changes that are needed to deliver digital transformation efforts, the director of the London Office for Technology and Innovation (LOTI), Eddie Copeland, outlined how the previous round of Tory-imposed austerity affected service delivery. Highlighting that London’s population has expanded by roughly 800,000 since 2010, Copeland noted that in that same time, local authorities in London cut 54,000 staff in response to a real-term budget cut of 21%. “Your average London borough has about 3,000 people, delivers 500 to 800 different services, is at the front line of delivering social care, climate change responses, homelessness responses, and cost of living and crisis responses,” he said. “So, we have to innovate. We have very few resources.” He added that it’s important for IT departments to recognise they can no longer simply take new tech and data, slap it onto the same old service models that have been around for past couple of decades, and expect profound change to happen. “Where I’m seeing this done well is in organisations that get that if digital has to mean anything at all, it has to be about the cultural change, changing the service model, changing the way we do things,” said Copeland. However, he was clear that convincing people in local government to implement wholesale IT or organisational changes is difficult in the face of cuts, which necessitates new ways of thinking about future service models. Copeland further added that while people with deeper technical skills are needed, what’s more important is “outside-the-box” service design that starts with the needs of residents or citizens and works backwards from there to deliver effective digital services.

Plugging cuts with tech A major question surrounding the latest round of Labour austerity – the full extent of which will not be known until the 2025 Spending Review is released – is whether the efficiency and productivity gains promised by new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) will be able to plug the gaps left by potential further cuts to public services and jobs. In response to questions from Computer Weekly about how it predicts the latest round of austerity will affect the public sector’s ability to digitally transform, the deputy director of digital ethics, inclusions and assurance in the Scottish government, Eilidh McLaughlin, acknowledged “it’s going to be tough”. She said that while it’s still possible to innovate, civil servants will need to be “a bit smarter” in using what they have already got. “A better understanding of our own data and how to use it a bit better can make us more targeted in what we do,” said McLaughlin. “There’s a lot of challenge, but it’s our job as leaders to think of different ways to bring our teams with us to overcome these challenges.” For Kamal Bal, director of digital at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), digital transformation does not necessarily entail wholesale changes to IT systems, as some small, seemingly insignificant changes can still have a fundamental impact on how someone does their job. “I think big-scale things that people will be asking for, which are multi-million pound projects over many years, clearly they’re going to be hard to get through, but I think there’s a large number of small things that will actually contribute to what a caseworker [for example] would say is a transformational change in how they’re able to do their job,” he said. However, Bal also noted there are practical realities of budget allocation, as while successful digital transformation efforts will enable a higher degree of productivity throughout the public sector by cutting out the most menial tasks – potentially enabling people “to do more with the same amount, or a bit more with a bit less” – it can be hard to pinpoint to the Treasury exactly what kind of savings will be made by digital changes in the long term. “What is that payback? How can we justify what we’re asking for?” he said. “That’s certainly what HMT care about when they come back with allocations.”