AI’s environmental cost could outweigh sustainability benefits

The potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies measure and optimise their sustainability efforts could be outweighed by the huge environmental impacts of the technology itself.

During the AI Summit London, sustainability experts said although the technology can be deployed in a number of ways to help companies become more environmentally sustainable, there must be a recognition of the clearly negative impacts it is currently having on the planet.

On the positive side, speakers outlined, for example, how the data analysis capabilities of AI can assist companies with decarbonisation and other environmental initiatives by capturing, connecting and mapping currently disparate data sets; automatically pin point harmful emissions to specific sites in supply chains; as well as predict and manage the demand and supply of energy in specific areas.

They also said it could help companies better manage their Scope 3 emissions (which refers to indirect greenhouse gas emissions that occur outside of a company’s operations, but that are still a result of their activities) by linking up data sources and making them more legible.

They added that while scope 3 accounts for roughly 80 to 90% of a given companies emissions, they can be difficult to track given how differently organisations collect, manage and share their data.

Giving more specific examples, David Pugh, director of sustainable industry at Digital Catapult, said that AI has been deployed in HS2’s construction to help figure out new use cases for all the concrete being dug up, to ensure none of the material is not going to waste; and could also be deployed throughout the energy system to feed real-time information about the supply of gas, wind or hydro to decision-makers planning how to best distribute power.

Giving the example of AI-powered image recognition, Jarmo Eskelinen, executive director of data-driven innovation at the University of Edinburgh, added that the tech can also be applied to satellite imagery and data to rapidly analyse and deal with methane emissions from specific factories or pipelines

The both noted that while all of this is entirely possible to do manually without AI, using the technology speeds up these processes massively.

“It would probably take a lifetime [to go through all of the satellite imagery],” said Eskelinen. “But using AI, those patterns can be detected in a flash.”