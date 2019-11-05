TechUK calls on datacentre sector to scale up climate change action efforts

UK datacentre operators must become more ambitious with their commitments to tackling climate change, and do more to help the government achieve its goal of cutting UK carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050.

That is according to TechUK’s latest datacentre sector-focused guidance, which calls on operators of all sizes and specialisms to set themselves more stringent energy efficiency, renewable power usage and carbon reduction targets.

“Datacentre operators, large and small, commercial (colocation) and in-house (enterprise), private and public sector need to establish baselines, set themselves targets and monitor progress. They should also consider commitments to public disclosure and customer transparency,” the tech trade body’s 28-page Datacentre energy routemap document states.

These targets should be informed and aligned to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those focused on areas such as clean energy use and climate action, the document added.

Some operators are already making waves in this regard, with the report calling out IBM and BT, in particular, for their “well-established and leading-edge climate change programmes”. While others, according to TechUK, still have some way to go to match their efforts.

“The picture is not consistent across the industry and many operators can learn from their counterparts or adapt an industry template,” the report said.