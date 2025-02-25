CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Rethinking the route to net zero

In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide looks at the need to apply innovative and long-term thinking to reducing carbon emissions in IT. We find out how retailer Dunelm is benefiting from a programme to attract, retain and support women in tech. And Volvo Cars explains why the future for its vehicles is software-defined. Read the issue now.