CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Rethinking the route to net zero
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide looks at the need to apply innovative and long-term thinking to reducing carbon emissions in IT. We find out how retailer Dunelm is benefiting from a programme to attract, retain and support women in tech. And Volvo Cars explains why the future for its vehicles is software-defined. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
An action plan for net zero compatible with budget constraints
Economic pressures mean we should think innovatively about emissions reduction, industry players tell Computer Weekly
-
What is Dunelm doing for women in tech?
A dedicated Women in Tech Week event, coffee roulette, and boosting knowledge, confidence and connections – the women in tech work at Dunelm is building momentum