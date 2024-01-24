Uptime Institute predicts 2024 will see datacentre operators start row back on net-zero commitments

The Uptime Institute has predicted that 2024 will see many organisations forced to backtrack on their publicly stated net-zero goals, as their sustainability efforts struggle to keep pace with rising regulatory scrutiny.

The prediction is one of several shared by the datacentre resiliency think tank in a 24-page report that seeks to shine a light on the trends it thinks will shape the growth and development of the digital infrastructure sector over the coming year.

Specifically, Uptime predicts that 2024 will mark the start of a “challenging period” for the datacentre sector that is set to last until 2030, as “organisations struggle to meet sustainability goals and reporting requirements, battle with regulators (and even some partners), and strive to align their corporate goals with wide sustainability objectives”.

Particularly as regulators continue to up their scrutiny on the sector as a whole, and start embarking on enforcement action. Incoming initiatives, such as the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, will heap pressure on large companies and listed firms in most major economies to report their carbon emissions and the climate-related risks their businesses face, for example.

There is also the prospect of the EU Energy Efficiency Directive coming into force in due course, which will require operators to report in greater detail the energy efficiency of their IT and networking equipment.

And organisations that struggle to meet the requirements of these new directives and regulations may find themselves publicly outed for failing to do so. As an example, the Uptime Institute points to the decision of the United Nations-backed Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to remove Amazon Web Services’ parent company from its list of companies committed to tackling climate change.

Amazon had previously committed in 2019 to eliminating or offsetting all of its carbon emissions by 2040, but it was axed from the SBTi list of committed companies in August 2023 because it failed to validate its net-zero emissions target.