VeUP launches to add value to AWS channel

The ribbon has been cut on a global cloud consultancy, VeUP, with the operation backed by significant funding to support growth ambitions.

VeUP is targeting the independent software vendor (ISV) community operating in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) universe, and comes in with senior management and finance that should make a difference.

The ambition is to hire 40 staff this year, operating out of offices in the UK and the US. It has recruited AWS’s former UK and Ireland head of channels and alliances, James Campanini, as CEO.

VeUP has access to a €100m growth fund that indicates it is serious about making an impact in the channel as it offers a range of services, including consultancy around getting the best out of the AWS Marketplace so ISVs can increase exposure and revenue.

The firm is also providing training and workshops to make sure its customers can unlock the full extent of what’s available in AWS.

“AWS is the engine of business growth, yet so many companies lack the support they need to master it and reach their full potential. We have developed a bespoke senior team of AWS experts, supported by a substantial fund to help our clients expand and increase their market share,” said Campanini.

Along with Azure, most channel players sell and support AWS, and VeUP is looking to help more SME channel partners get involved with the action as customer spending on cloud continues to grow.

“Technology is the beating heart of the global economy and our team is ready to help ambitious SMEs and enterprise players accelerate their growth to the next level. Backed by our multimillion growth fund and equipped with the very best AWS industry experts, our team is ready to make waves in the tech industry,” said Alexander Dick, executive chairman at VeUP.

At its recent Re:Invent conference, AWS rolled out a number of enhancements to its Marketplace, which marked a decade of development, as it continued to add more ISVs and channel partners into the ecosystem.

Speaking to MicroScope towards the end of last year, Ruba Borno, vice-president of worldwide channels and alliances at AWS, said it had seen increasing volumes of partners and sales going through its marketplace.

“We’re seeing a diverse group of partners that are transacting through the AWS Marketplace,” she said, adding that as well as thousands of ISVs, there were also traditional channel partners and distributors involved.

AWS has made enhancements to Marketplace, with improved data visualisation dashboards. “We heard a lot of feedback from partners where they wanted a single dashboard to track, analyse and see how their business is performing with AWS, without any technical integration,” said Borno.