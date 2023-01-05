AWS channel boss views partners as critical to strategy

Before the curtain came down on last year, AWS was able to outline its current position and ambitions for its channel partners.

The cloud giant has celebrated a decade of its Marketplace and 12 years of its Partner Network, which has evolved and been enhanced regularly over that period.

Leading those efforts is Ruba Borno, vice-president of worldwide channels and alliances at AWS, who is keen to expound on the main messages that came out of Re:Invent from a partner perspective, which included a focus on how the firm can support partners leading customers through digital transformation efforts and how working with the vendor is profitable.

“We had commissioned a third party study by Canalys, which is a multiplier study,” she said. “What Canalys found was that partners who sell multiple AWS services can make $6.40 for every dollar of AWS that they sell. And what they also found was that 79% of the partners saw that customers increased consumption after the first year.”

AWS also provided an update on the progress it has made in the year since it launched partner paths, which were designed to align with channel business models.

“We’ve had over 100,000 partner launches on partner paths,” said Borno. “We’re really excited to see that adoption, and we want to continue to see partners adopt that and give us feedback on partner paths.”

In terms of what’s coming next, AWS has the partner solution factory, which provides access for the channel to experts on industry-specific, pre-built supported solutions that they can then take out to customers that have been calling for more pre-built validated solutions.