Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

Another busy week on the personnel movement front, with several senior appointments made while others are rewarded for their hard work over the past few years with fresh roles at their employers.

Mitel The comms player has appointed Simon Skellon as senior vice-president and head of international region. In this role, he will be responsible for leading the sales strategy of the business in the EMEA – with the exception of Germany, Austria and Switzerland – and APAC regions. His CV includes 25 years’ worth of experience, not only in the unified comms market, but also in helping build and work with channel partners. “I look forward to working with the global sales team to drive further growth across our international markets and bring more value to our partners,” said Skellon. Skellon will be supported by an expanded sales leadership team at Mitel, including: Stuart Aldridge, head of UK, Ireland, and South Africa.

Christophe Chamy, vice-president of Southern Europe including France, French speaking Africa, Italy and Iberia.

Thomas Veit, vice-president of Northern Europe including Benelux, the Nordics, the CIS countries, Poland and Eastern Europe.

Narayan Gurusamy, head of APAC/MENA covering India, China, ASEAN, Turkey.

Terence Tutaan, head of Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands.

Auxilion Patrick Jordan has joined the IT services player as its chief operating officer. He will be helping drive growth in UK&I and will support operations to deliver outcomes for Auxilion’s customers. He comes with an impressive CV, which includes time at Logicalis. Philip Maguire, Auxilion founder and CEO, welcomed Jordan to the team: “We hope to make 2024 a standout year for the business, and welcoming Patrick to the team is a part of those ambitions. It also comes during a period when more and more businesses are leveraging digital solutions and partnering with experienced managed service providers to grow their enterprises and drive business value.”

VeUP The startup specialist has appointed Cheryl Powell as its head of HR. She comes in with more than 20 years’ experience leading human resources teams across EMEA, supporting organisations with strategy, culture, and talent acquisition. Her recruitment comes at a time of growth at the firm, which is building on its accreditation as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner. “Juggling a rapidly expanding team requires a dedicated HR strategy, and Cheryl has the energy, experience, and vision to deliver all this and more for our business. We’re very excited to have such a seasoned industry expert onboard to ensure our people management, recruitment and retention policies are operating at the highest standards,” said Damian Skendrovic, general manager of EMEA at VeUP.

Eco Group After spending three years in the business gaining experience, Elkie Black has been given the chance to head up its EcoMetrix carbon accountancy data department. She has helped Eco commence its own carbon accountancy, capturing 18 months of data from across the business, including fuel, energy, and travel-to-work impact. “It’s really exciting to be working with technologies that are shaping the future in a sector so important to all of us and which is growing so fast. I am glad the company has chosen me to perform this role and to help lead the way on this initiative. I have got some great people around me who I learn from every day,” she said.

Planon The provider of smart sustainable building management software has decided Luciën Kamps is the right candidate to take up the general manager for its business area EMEA West position. The role gives him responsibility for Planon’s commercial business in the UK, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. “We are excited to appoint Luciën in this role,” said Pierre Guelen, Planon CEO and founder. “His expertise and deep understanding of our industry are positioned to enhance customer satisfaction and will bring accelerated growth and further success in this important business area for Planon.”

Saidot The AI safety and regulatory compliance player has welcomed Bruna de Castro e Silva as its AI governance specialist to help bridge the knowledge gap between AI-driven businesses and policymakers. She comes with buckets of expertise, having worked with several legal firms and international and research organisations based in Sweden, Brazil, and the US. Veera Siivonen, CCO and Partner at Saidot said: “Although the release of the full EU AI Act is expected shortly, there is still a significant gap in understanding what compliance means for companies. With her legal expertise in AI regulation and background working with technology, Bruna’s addition to the Saidot team will enable us to make AI governance accessible and relatable to all parties involved in the development of responsible AI practices.”