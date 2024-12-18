MirrorWeb plans channel expansion

MirrorWeb has signalled ambitions to grow its channel base as customer interest in communication archiving continues to increase.

The need to capture communications and website interactions because of compliance regulations has increased the opportunity for a player such as MirrorWeb, which is able to track the interactions across a wide range of messaging and web platforms.

Joshua Yulish, CRO at MirrorWeb, said that the business was closing out 2024 with an eye on ramping up channel expansion next year: “We just got a big growth equity investment from Mainsail to help us really expand the business globally. So, we still have a significant footprint here in the UK, in Manchester, with customers and partners.

“We focus as a business in the digital communication, archiving space, and so primarily for regulated businesses, but not solely. What that means is that we help businesses with the growing challenge of being able to monitor and archive all of the digital communications and what’s becoming a very complex landscape,” he added.

The firm has been around since 2016 and has operated a channel-friendly approach, but as the business has grown and landed more funding, there is an opportunity to expand that partner base.

Currently, around 10% of business goes via partners but Yulish is keen to change that ratio and increase the portion of channel driven business next year.

“A focus for me is on expanding our channel footprint beyond that 10% to drive a more substantial and growing part of the business,” he said. “How we take our channel and go from 10% to 15 or 20% of the business is something that we are targeting with active plans.

“We have resellers today that will resell our platform as part of a larger compliance solution that they might sell to their customer. We have referral partners who will send us deals where they just they know their customers could use our type of solution, and then the growing type of partner we’re also seeing is around sort of compliance MSPs.”

The experience of the past few months has indicated that MSPs looking to add compliance solutions are one of the fastest growing areas and would expand in 2025.

“I’ve already been in contact with a large number of new MSPs that want to build MirrorWeb into that stack and give us additional reach through their MSP services,” said Yulish.

He added that it was a good space for partners to get involved with as compliance regulations were getting tighter and customers recognised the need to archive digital communications effectively.

“We believe the future is very bright, both for our business overall but definitely with our channel. I’m on the lookout for the right partners to add – and not just any partners [that means] we could check a box to say that we have a bunch of partners. All of our current partners today are generating joint business and joint value for us, for them, and for their end customers,” he said.

“We’re building out a whole new go-to-market motion – so, marketing, customer success, direct sales, channel sales, everything – to really get our brand out and our value proposition. It’s going to be a really exciting year.”