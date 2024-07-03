Logicalis: Sustainability still a top customer concern

Sustainability is a top concern for chief information officers (CIOs), and continues to be an area where the channel will need to prove its commitment to win business.

Anecdotal tales of tenders being lost because of poor green credentials have emerged over the past 18 months, and proving an ability to take sustainability seriously is still a major requirement from customers.

According to research from Logicalis, the majority of CIOs are investing in sustainability, with money going into environmental initiatives and technologies.

The channel player’s 10th annual CIO report found that 90% of those executives quizzed believed it was important to assess the sustainability credentials of new suppliers.

The Logicalis survey underlined that despite economic uncertainty, the commitment to sustainability has held firm. For many customers, the idea of reducing carbon emissions is twinned with gaining efficiencies across their broader IT infrastructure.

Customers were keen to use sustainability as a means of reducing energy and operational costs, but shared some of the obstacles that were in the way.

Those included meeting their sustainability goals by collating data that was spread across the organisation and measuring digital estates against targets.