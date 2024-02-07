Rigby Group moving towards ambitious zero emissions target

Channel player Rigby Group has shared its first sustainability report and announced its ambition to hit net-zero goals earlier than planned.

The Sustainability report 2024 reveals the group is aiming to reduce emissions to zero by 2040 – a decade earlier than originally planned.

Although SCC is the part of the group most familiar to the channel, the efforts to reduce emissions cover the entire business, which includes Rigby’s involvement with airports, hotels, and commercial and residential real estate.

Efforts to acheive net-zero emissions are being coordinated under the umbrella of Project Sequoia, which will share the group’s progress.

Project Sequoia is operating around a few key planks: planet, people, prosperity and principles. The Sustainability report 2024 covers all aspects of the business, including Rigby Group’s own emissions caused by buildings and travel, as well as supplier emissions. There is also a recognition that people play a vital role, with the business keen to ensure its staff have the right skills, knowledge and benefits to support the drive to net zero.

“For a complex organisation like Rigby Group, achieving true sustainability is neither simple nor straightforward. Our size and commercial diversity bring a multitude of challenges, but we are committed to acting, listening and learning to leave a better world for future generations,” said Steve Rigby, co-chief executive officer at Rigby Group.

“Though the task that lies ahead is complicated, our longstanding family values, ethos of acting ethically, and tenacity for tackling challenges provide a firm foundation for the group’s success in this endeavour,” he added.

The momentum around sustainability efforts comes at a time when the business is marking other major milestones and the impacts the business has had on the industry and community, particularly around its base in the Midlands.

“As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2025, I am confident that the sustainability solutions we are innovating and investing in today will result in many more decades of growth and prosperity for us, our shareholders, stakeholders and the planet,” said Rigby.

Across the channel, there are numerous efforts underway to improve the carbon position of the industry, and Rigby group is not alone in wanting to demonstrate its commitment to driving towards net zero.

Paul Southall, head of sustainability at Rigby Group, said it was treating its carbon reduction ambitions like other business goals. “We are approaching sustainability as we approach every challenge: by looking to innovate, challenge conventions and pioneer new paths,” he said.

“Taking us far beyond compliance, Project Sequoia is setting us up to seize opportunities to further reduce our footprint, embrace regenerative practices, collaborate with like-minded stakeholders, and lead by example across the industries in which we operate,” he added.