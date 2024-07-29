SCC gains security recognition from Microsoft

SCC has continued to deepen its relationship with Microsoft, gaining further recognition of its security expertise.

The channel player has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status after demonstrating its ability to deliver high levels of data protection. The award comes five months after the channel player cut the ribbon on its SOC in its HQ in Birmingham.

Security has become a major focus for SCC, with the business adding more than 30 people and five new services to the security division in the past year. Executives have made it clear this is an area of the market where it is expecting growth, and the firm has outlaid millions to get the division up and running.

The Microsoft MXDR solution recognition is a reward for those efforts, with the business able to use its SOC and 24/7 support as key planks of its security offering.

“Organisations must remain constantly vigilant against a backdrop of ever-changing and evolving threats,” said Gareth James, head of security architecture at SCC.

“With SCC’s specialist cyber division and services delivered from our leading SOC, in addition to our deep Microsoft expertise, our clients achieve complete visibility and confidence in the protection of their IT environment.

“This certification is a gamechanger for SCC and our clients. It is the final significant part of our security accreditation journey with Microsoft, providing us the opportunity to support all of our customers, with the comprehensive Microsoft security toolset,” he added.

Rob Lefferts, corporate vice-president of modern protection and SOC at Microsoft, said SCC had gone through a rigorous process to gain the status.

“SCC’s solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio,” he said.

SCC is also a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), which it joined in January, gaining a chance to work with the vendor and other select partners on developing industry best practice.

MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and manage security service providers (MSSPs) that work closely with the vendor and can help it improve security, with several channel players joining its ranks in the past couple of years.

Channel partners are nominated into MISA on the basis of their work in particular areas, and SCC got the nod because of its MXDR solution, which provides a detection and response service that combines a number of Microsoft technologies.