Content+Cloud joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Content+Cloud has followed up its acquisition of fellow Microsoft channel player Azzure IT by deepening its relationship with its primary vendor even further.

The deal for Microsoft Dynamics player Azzure IT was announced earlier this month, with the aim of putting the combined operations into a leading position in the UK market, being able to deliver skills and support around Dynamics.

That move has now been followed up with Content+Cloud becoming a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of ISVs and MSSPs that work closely with the vendor and can help it improve security.

The firm got the nod to join MISA because of its existing work protecting customers with its Red Teaming and SOC offerings that helped provide the bi-directional protection that customers were demanding as they moved to a hybrid working world and more disparate networks.

For Content+Cloud, the MISA membership sits alongside its 16 Gold competencies, eight advanced specialisations and numerous awards won from the vendor.

“As the cyber security landscape continues to increase in complexity, as organisations migrate systems and applications to the cloud, there is a pressing need to harness the tools and technologies that offer protection against existing and emerging threats,” said Pravesh Kara, security and networks product director at Content+Cloud.

“As a Microsoft Gold partner, we are dedicated to driving the adoption and implementation of Microsoft’s security solutions and cloud services to best meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Kara. “As a member of MISA, our ability to innovate and deliver new integrated solutions will be central to our continued growth as a security services provider.”