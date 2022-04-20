Content+Cloud joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association
Channel player continues to enhance its relationship with the vendor as it joins the ecosystem looking to improve security
Content+Cloud has followed up its acquisition of fellow Microsoft channel player Azzure IT by deepening its relationship with its primary vendor even further.
The deal for Microsoft Dynamics player Azzure IT was announced earlier this month, with the aim of putting the combined operations into a leading position in the UK market, being able to deliver skills and support around Dynamics.
That move has now been followed up with Content+Cloud becoming a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of ISVs and MSSPs that work closely with the vendor and can help it improve security.
The firm got the nod to join MISA because of its existing work protecting customers with its Red Teaming and SOC offerings that helped provide the bi-directional protection that customers were demanding as they moved to a hybrid working world and more disparate networks.
For Content+Cloud, the MISA membership sits alongside its 16 Gold competencies, eight advanced specialisations and numerous awards won from the vendor.
“As the cyber security landscape continues to increase in complexity, as organisations migrate systems and applications to the cloud, there is a pressing need to harness the tools and technologies that offer protection against existing and emerging threats,” said Pravesh Kara, security and networks product director at Content+Cloud.
“As a Microsoft Gold partner, we are dedicated to driving the adoption and implementation of Microsoft’s security solutions and cloud services to best meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Kara. “As a member of MISA, our ability to innovate and deliver new integrated solutions will be central to our continued growth as a security services provider.”
A welcome addition
From the vendor point of view, Parri Munsell, managing director of security partner marketing at Microsoft, said it welcomed the addition of another significant channel partner to the MISA network.
“By including our strategic MSSPs in MISA, we help enable further collaboration between cyber security industry leaders in protecting and supporting our joint customers,” he said.
Other UK MSSPs that are members of MISA include ANS Group, Bridewell Conuslting, NCC Group and BlueVoyant.
Back in December, Content+Cloud was picked up by Nordic player Advania, in a move that helped to create a business with a combined turnover of £800m. It has since been acquisitive and made it clear that it intends to continue to be a major player in Microsoft's channel ranks.