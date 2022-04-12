Content+Cloud picks up Microsoft Dynamics player Azzure IT

It has only been a few months since Content+Cloud (C+C) got a new backer and already the firm is flexing its muscles and bolstering its position in the Microsoft market.

Back in December, Content+Cloud was picked up by Nordic player Advania, in a move that helped to create a business with a combined turnover of £800m. The firm has now leaned on that position of strength to snap up fellow Microsoft channel player Azzure IT.

Azzure IT specialises in Dynamics and also comes with its own IP, which can help customers with order processing, procure-to-pay, stock control, distribution, manufacturing, and time and billing solutions. The plan is to bring the Dynamics knowledge together and combine it with Content+Cloud's existing Modern Workplace, Azure, Power Apps and Teams services. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Together with Azzure IT, C+C is able to truly lead across the whole of the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Peter Sweetbaum, CEO of Content+Cloud. “While Dynamics has always been an important part of our capability, we have now fundamentally changed the scale at which we can deliver and lead in the Dynamics solution implementation, integration and IP development space.

“With the benefit of the Advania Dynamics practice across the Nordics, the combined group will now have more than 225 Dynamics professionals able to deliver Dynamics 365, Dynamics Business Central and Dynamics 365 Sales to its clients.”

Referring to the situation the firm finds itself in after its own change of ownership, Sweetbaum added: “We are very conscious of the resource and skills constraints in the UK, and also globally. With Advania and C+C’s combined scale, the ability to invest in up-and-coming talent, optimise ways of working to increase delivery capacity and invest in IP is truly exciting.”

Craig Such, CEO of Azzure IT, said that the deal would make it part of one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics specialists in the UK, which would benefit both staff and customers.

“There is no shortage of demand or opportunity in the Dynamics space today,” he said. “The evolution of the Dynamics proposition has underpinned Azzure IT’s strong growth, supported by our incredible team of Dynamics professionals. The acquisition establishes Content+Cloud as one of the largest Microsoft Dynamics Business Central providers in the UK, alongside its leading Microsoft Cloud practices.”

The acquisition also got the thumbs-up from Heimir Fannar Gunnlaugsson, executive director for business solutions at Advania Iceland, who said the move would boost the group’s position on Dynamics. “Sincere welcome to the Azzure IT team, the addition of which means we are one of the largest Dynamics Business Central partners across Northern Europe,” he added.