SCC joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

SCC has become the latest channel player to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) with a chance to work with the vendor and other select partners on developing industry best practice.

MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and manage security service providers (MSSPs) that work closely with the vendor and can help it improve security, with several channel players having joined its ranks in the past couple of years.

Channel partners are nominated into MISA on the basis of their work in particular areas, and SCC got the nod because of its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution, which provides a detection and response service that combines a number of Microsoft technologies.

Parri Munsell, senior director of security partner marketing at Microsoft, said SCC would join a growing community of channel players that contributed to MISA.

“By including our strategic MSSPs in MISA, we help enable further collaboration between cyber security industry leaders in protecting and supporting our joint customers,” he said.

SCC will be bringing its security intelligence and experience to bear on MISA and will work with Microsoft and other members to develop best practices, share insights and help drive innovation.

There will also be opportunities for the channel player to work with Microsoft on go-to-market activities to promote the security capabilities the firms can offer customers.

James Henigan, managing director of cyber security at SCC, said the latest involvement with Microsoft highlighted an ongoing commitment to deliver solid security products and services.

“SCC’s membership in MISA extends our long and successful collaboration with Microsoft, and underlines our ongoing commitment to providing the best cyber security solutions to our customers,” he said.

“In today’s digital age, where cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and prevalent, it is more crucial than ever to have a trusted partner who understands the evolving landscape of cyber security,” he added.

Henigan added that there were also benefits from being part of a select MISA community.

“Being one of MISA’s exclusive MSSP partners, we are able to help customers maximise Microsoft security investments with a proven managed service. SCC remains committed to safeguarding businesses and individuals from these threats by continuously improving and adapting our security services,” he said.

Other UK MSSPs that are members of MISA have included Content+Cloud, ANS Group, Bridewell Consulting, NCC Group and BlueVoyant.

SCC has a long-standing relationship with Microsoft, and outside of the security sphere has been picking up numerous specialisations with the vendor on the Azure front.

The channel player has gained specialisations in five of the six available areas offered by Microsoft as it looks to strengthen its position as a player that can cover artificial intelligence, infrastructure, Microsoft 365 security and Office 365.