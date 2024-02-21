SCC bolsters comms position with Resonate buy

SCC has stepped back into the mergers and acquisition (M&A) space, bolstering its unified comms (UC) portfolio through the addition of Resonate.

The move will add more Microsoft Teams depth to SCC’s managed services and comes on the heels of previous deals in the past 12 months for Nimble Approach and Vohkus.

Resonate is a 150-strong operation, based across Europe and India, and has been around for just shy of a decade, delivering a number of cloud voice and collaboration services to a user base that tops 500,000 globally.

The business has racked up eight Microsoft accreditations, including Messaging, Application Integration, Product & Portfolio Management, Communications, Collaboration & Content, Datacentre, Cloud Productivity and Windows & Devices.

SCC is already an Azure cloud and security specialist, with this deal adding more Microsoft knowledge to the business.

James Rigby, CEO of SCC EMEA, said that the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, would add depth to its strategy of building a position as a leading digital solutions and services provider (DSSP).

“Their expertise on Microsoft Teams, their world-class managed service and their purpose-built management tools will be a welcome addition to our portfolio and an exciting new solution to take to our customers,” he said.

“It is important that SCC remains focused on bringing our customers a wide range of technology platforms and we absolutely are committed to that principle,” he added. “At the same time, we recognise the role Microsoft plays in most enterprises today, and therefore the chance to acquire the Teams expertise of Resonate was compelling for us.”

From Resonate’s standpoint, there was an attraction to coming under the wing of a sizeable UK channel player.

“SCC has a wide-ranging and incredibly loyal customer base,” said Bob Garcia, CEO of Resonate. “They are recognised in the industry for their pragmatism and their commitment to customer success. We knew that SCC would be a good home for Resonate and a great environment for our people to continue to grow their skills and drive innovation and business value for customers.”

SCC plans to run Resonate as a separate company under Garcia’s leadership along with the current Resonate management team, with additional support provided by senior SCC executives.

Rigby has always been clear that the firm would use acquisitions as a route to bolster its portfolio or take the business into areas where it is looking to take more market share.

The past year has seen SCC make a couple of acquisitions, picking up digital engineering consultancy Nimble back in September, and well-established channel player Vohkus last March to bolster its market position.

The SCC move adds to an already busy week on the M&A front, with Danish player Conscia buying Portsmouth-based ITGL as a way of entering the UK market, and Codestone Group increasing its AI and managed services capabilities by acquiring Cloud Business.