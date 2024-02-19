ANS and Global 4 partnering and CodeStone buying

Extending market propositions and options to put in front of customers does not always require mergers and acquisitions (M&A), with the channel also capable of getting similar results through partnerships.

ANS Group and Global 4 have provided the latest example of that approach, with the pair teaming up to help customers with their digital transformation ambitions.

Independent technology provider Global 4 has joined ANS Group’s partner programme, which is designed to help traditional channel players add more security, cloud and digital services.

The partnership will see the firms flesh out their respective portfolios, offering increased options for customers. The relationship is expected to generate new opportunities for cross-selling and collaboration.

“Customers across the UK need assistance with digital transformation, and together we can leverage each other’s expertise and experience to deliver world-class services,” said ANS Group CEO Richard Thompson.

In response, Global 4 CEO Carl Barnett said ANS would give the firm access to more cloud skills: “We are delighted to be partnering with ANS, offering us an opportunity to access the highest level of cloud service expertise encompassing AI [artificial intelligence] and digital transformation.”

“Combined, we can deliver next-generation IT solutions with an overarching impact across all areas of business technology,” he added.

Elsewhere in the channel, the more typical M&A activity has continued, with Codestone Group taking steps to increases its AI and managed services capabilities by acquiring Cloud Business.

The move for Basingstoke-based Cloud Business will see Codestone gain 90 staff with experience in Microsoft Azure, M365 and cyber security.

Darryl Sackett, CEO of Codestone Group, said that adding Cloud Business would provide it with more expertise and talented staff that would enhance its market position.

“We are focused on end-to-end value creation for all customers in all sectors and geographies who are trying to answer the question of how to do more with technology while staying secure. From the digital strategy, edge computing, mission-critical infrastructure and all processes that run any modern business, we guide organisations through this increasingly complex landscape,” he said.

“We unlock innovation and free up budget for our customers to reinvest. Cloud Business enables us to do this for more customers in a broader way with a strong cultural fit aligned to our core values,” he added.

In response, James Palmer, chairman of Cloud Business, said it was it was becoming part of a larger proposition that would be a positive for its staff and customers.

“Codestone provides Cloud Business a larger platform from which we can leverage our deep proficiency in IT consultancy and transformational services. The new organisation also significantly broadens the core capabilities we will be able to offer both new and existing clients,” he said.

Codestone is no stranger to using acquisition to bolster the business, having made moves for Clarivos and DSCallards in 2022.