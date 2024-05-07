AI and security sparking channel opportunities

There should be opportunities for the channel to make revenues from artificial intelligence (AI) helping customers with IT modernisation.

Research from Couchbase has highlighted a pressing need for many users to upgrade their infrastructure to take advantage of AI, with spending on modernisation expected to increase by 30% as firms look to get on board with the technology.

Despite an appetite for AI, the vast majority of firms are under-prepared, and lack the data management tools that will be needed, opening the door for the channel.

“Enterprises have entered the AI age, but so far are only scratching the surface,” said Matt McDonough, senior vice-president of product and partners at Couchbase.

“Almost every enterprise we surveyed has specific goals to use GenAI in 2024,” he added. “If used correctly, this technology will be key to managing the challenges facing organisations. From keeping pace with end-user expectations for adaptable applications, to meeting ever-accelerating productivity demands, GenAI-powered applications can provide the agility and productivity enterprises need.”

The Couchbase findings included the revelation that only 18% of enterprises have a database that can store data efficiently, and many are relying on legacy technology, which is holding back advances.

Money is being spent in targeted areas, with the bulk going on AI tools to help developers create apps, as well as edge computing to capture and act where data is being collected.