Codestone and OSF Digital hit the acquisition trail

Consolidation across the channel has continued with a couple of deals being struck to add depth and reach for Codestone and OSF Digital.

Codestone’s move for DSCallards will give the firm more of a presence in the business intelligence (BI) and analytics market.

DSCallards will bring a BI and analytics team that has experience with SAP Business Objects, Microsoft Power BI, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Crystal Reports projects across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

“The addition of DSCallards allows us to expand our solution portfolio and better support our existing customers while continuing to grow and serve new customers wanting an end-to-end enterprise best-in-class solution,” said Jeremy Bucknell, co-founder and CEO of Codestone Group.

“DSCallards’ deep and broad data and analytics technology expertise across industries secures the group’s positioning among our customers that they are indeed in the best hands to achieve their full technology transformations.”

Adrian Handley, managing director of DSCallards, said the deal would benefit its staff and customer base. “Codestone’s comprehensive ERP [enterprise resource planning] and EPM [enterprise performance management] delivery, as well as multi-capability Microsoft credentials, cloud-hosting expertise and comprehensive support, provides much in demand services to our customers,” he said.

Handley now becomes director of BI and analytics within the Codestone Group.

Codestone has already been expanding, backed by FPE Capital, has been using acquisition to improve its market position. It picked up Clarivos in May 2022, and has been looking to bolster its position in the SAP market. This latest deal also supports its growing Microsoft capabilities around Modern Workplace, Office 365 and Azure with skills in Power BI.

Meanwhile, for Canadian digital transformation specialist OSF Digital, the decision to snap up UK cloud consulting firm Oegen is largely driven by the benefit of geographical expansion.

The acquisition gives the firm the opportunity to not only grow its business in the UK, but also to push further into the EMEA region.

“This acquisition will help to deepen our customer relationships in EMEA in many verticals,” said Gerard Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital. “We are serious about further strengthening our Salesforce multicloud services globally. Oegen’s agility and commitment to excellence align very well with OSF’s values and mission.”

Pete Fells, managing director and founder of Oegen, welcomed the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, as a positive for all involved.

“Together with OSF, we’ll continue to deliver comprehensive digital transformation and user experience excellence to a vast customer base in several verticals in the UK and EMEA,” he said.