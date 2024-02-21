Danish player Conscia gains UK foothold with ITGL buy

Danish security, networking and cloud player Conscia has added more depth to its digital transformation offerings and entered the UK market with the acquisition of Portsmouth-based ITGL.

The deal will bring together two Cisco gold partners and adds ITGL’s 70-strong team to the Conscia business, with operations in Portsmouth and Oxford, selling into a range of customers across the UK and Ireland, with a strong position in the public sector.

Conscia is a significant business, with 1,020 staff operating across six countries serving a customer base of more than 1,000.

The firm has used mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as a route to expand geographically in the past, taking it into seven different territories over the past decade. The ITGL deal marks its 17th acquisition.

The plan is to run the latest addition as “ITGL, part of Conscia”, to keep the branding going in the UK market. Existing customers will gain access to more depth on the security front and enhanced managed services offerings that focus on network and cloud infrastructure demands.

Erik Bertman, CEO of Conscia, said the deal would give it a platform to increase its business in the UK.

“The UK has a strong and expansive technology ecosystem and is one of the largest markets in Europe. Through ITGL’s forward-thinking technical know-how and industry experience, we will be well-placed to contribute to the region’s continued IT infrastructure growth and digital transformation. This is a significant milestone for Conscia,” he said.

In response, Neil Pemberton, CEO of ITGL, said the tie-up would give the firm the chance to be part of a much larger organisation, while being able to add more support for existing customers.

“By tapping into Conscia’s international network and by leveraging its size and market position, we can deliver extra value while continually expanding and developing the business. Conscia has a strong track record for incorporating new companies and we are excited about what this will mean for ITGL, as well as new and existing clients,” he said.

Given the Cisco connection, with both firms top-tier partners, the move was also on the vendor’s radar – and got the blessing from its senior channel management.

“Conscia and ITGL are already success stories in their own right. By uniting their strengths, these two gold partners are poised to deliver an unparalleled value proposition to Cisco customers. We eagerly anticipate the synergies and innovations that will emerge from this collaboration,” said Oliver Tuszik, president of EMEA at Cisco.

The Conscia acquisition can be added to a growing list of examples of channel consolidation so far in 2024. Already this week, Codestone has been active in the M&A space, and that follows on from a busy first few weeks of the year.