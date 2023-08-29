SCC outlines ambitious Scottish growth targets

SCC has cut the ribbon on a fresh headquarters north of the border, making it clear that it has ambitious growth expectations in Scotland.

The largest privately owned reseller has sunk more than £100,000 into a new headquarters in Livingston, which should be a springboard to recruit more staff and grow further in the region.

SCC currently employs 44 people in Scotland, generating a turnover of £38m in the country, and is looking to generate 20% growth this year and 40% over the next five years.

SCC has appointed staffer Lindsey Hunter, country manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland at SCC, to lead efforts in both of those countries.

“This is an exciting time for SCC and in particular for our business in Scotland. We’ve got ambitious plans to grow by 40% over the next five years, including the creation of dozens jobs in sales, services, and engineering,” said Hunter.

“I’m thrilled to have been appointed to lead SCC’s Scotland business. Our new office in Livingston is just the beginning, as we continue to invest in the local economy and in extending our partnerships with Scottish businesses, including considerable support across NHS Scotland,” she added.

SCC has enjoyed a long commitment to Scotland, opening its first office in Glasgow back in 1986, and views the territory as one that can deliver more growth.

The firm outlined plans late 2022 to invest in a £300m technology programme that would support growth ambitions not only in the UK, but also France and Spain over the next five years.

The five-year plan is being backed by committed £200m of equity and £100m of debt to SCC over that period. A further £150m of equity will support technology investments, under the banner of Rigby Technology Investments, over the same period.

The investment plan also included selected M&A, which has already started with the move back in March for fellow channel player Vokhus.

Speaking last November about the plans, James Rigby, CEO of SCC and co-CEO of Rigby Group, said the time was right for the business to look at further expansion.

“While we are entering more challenging economic times, SCC is committed to a sustained multi-generational vision, and over the coming years we intend to leverage the strength of our long-term private company positioning and decision-making to not only strengthen existing operations, but to broaden our capabilities,” he said.

“We are looking to make a series of investments in the UK and Europe that will enhance our client offering with an array of rich new services to further underline SCC’s standing in the sector.”

Rigby Group co-CEO Steve Rigby added that the channel business remained a cornerstone of the Rigby Group.

“Technology, with SCC at its heart, has always been and will always be the core component of Rigby Group’s operations, and the Rigby family’s commitment to SCC as our single most important asset remains the cornerstone of our strategy,” he said.

“Utilising a combination of significant cash resources and available banking facilities, over the next several years we are committed to investing over £500m to further support Rigby’s development with the very clear intention of cementing our position as the largest private investor in the European technology space.”