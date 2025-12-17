Readying data for AI remains a key channel task

Channel partners with skills around data preparation and artificial intelligence (AI) should continue to see strong demand for their services in the new year.

With it broadly accepted that the journey to AI starts with readying the data to generate a bedrock that will support the generation of insights, those capable of delivering that service will continue to uncover opportunities in 2026.

“The opportunities that lie ahead are huge. By 2026, most businesses will have adopted some kind of AI tool, but very few will have mature enough internal capabilities to manage the data side properly. Consequently, partners with strong data preparation and governance skills will become the long-term custodians of those AI estates,” said Amy Illingworth, head of channel marketing at Exclaimer.

Sonya Matthieu, senior director partner for the UK and Ireland at NetApp, agreed that the year ahead would be a strong one for those partners able to show expertise around data systems and management.

“In 2026, the channel’s biggest opportunity lies in being the trusted data partner who helps customers get their data right so their AI can truly deliver. As a result, the channel professionals who can get the infrastructure layer right will become the enablers of the next wave of AI adoption,” she said.

“Businesses will continue to move from experimentation into enterprise-scale deployments over the coming year. That means they will also start turning to partners who can bridge the gap between infrastructure, governance, security and effective AI,” she added.

There is a sense that momentum in the market is mounting as more digital transformation projects are kicked off and compliance regulations are introduced.

Channel partners who can build strong data management offerings now will be ready for whatever innovation falls after agentic AI. This readiness will put them in a prime position to lead the next wave of innovation Dan McAllister, Boomi

“Organisations everywhere are pushing major transformation programmes, whether that’s moving to S/4Hana, modernising core systems, or rolling out AI more broadly. As more organisations realise they need a data-first approach to succeed with AI and large-scale transformations, business-ready data readiness has moved from a ‘nice to have’ to a ‘must-have’ for digital businesses,” said Chris Gorton, senior vice-president of Syniti, part of Capgemini.

“Because of this, in 2026, I assume professionals in the channel who understand data quality, governance, migration and stewardship will be in high demand, both in-house and in the consulting world. If you can help an organisation trust its data, you influence everything from financial reporting to supply chain automation to AI adoption,” he added.

Dan McAllister, senior vice-president of global alliances and channels at Boomi, views 2026 as a fertile year for partners that have established the skills around data preparation and can design and deploy AI systems.

“As AI advances, partners who can help organisations build strong data foundations will be crucial, and determine which companies get real value from their deployments. But more than this, the channel partners who can build strong data management offerings now will be ready for whatever innovation falls after agentic AI. This readiness will put them in a prime position to lead the next wave of innovation,” he said.

“Partners who can create a hub of information that enforces tight governance and security controls will add significant value by preventing misuse of AI,” he added.

For more insights into readying data for AI, look out for the forthcoming “how to sell” feature on the topic.