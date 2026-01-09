Channel catch-up: News in brief

The first full working week of the year has seen several moves across the channel by distributors and managed services providers (MSPs) to strengthen their positions to get ahead of the competition.

Bechtle The channel player has restructured its international operations, bringing together three separate units under a single umbrella. The Bechtle International Division (BID) brings together the former international sales unit and the business unit, and it will work with more than 300 partners across 180 countries. The leadership team remains unchanged, with Benedikt Schmidt, Markus Schmidt and Johannes Knausenberger continuing to head the division. “Our international business is a cornerstone of Bechtle’s long-term success. In recent years, we’ve established ourselves as a trusted IT partner for globally active customers – and we’re committed to building on that foundation,” said Konstantin Ebert, COO at Bechtle.

Westcon-Comstor The UK channel is keen to use data to uncover insights that inform strategy and increase revenue opportunities. Westcon-Comstor quizzed partners across four nations, including the UK, and found that significant numbers (47%) were planning to invest on data-led offerings in the year ahead. “Our research confirms that data-driven innovation is embedded as a critical driver of AI growth and differentiation for channel partners,” said Atul Damani, chief data officer at Westcon-Comstor. “In the era of lifecycle selling, leveraging AI-powered data and analytics can enable partners to save time, uncover highly targeted sales opportunities and focus their energy on where they’ll get results. As channel evolution accelerates, the importance of data will only grow, and at Westcon-Comstor we feel distribution has a vital role to play in ensuring partners are equipped with the insights and capabilities they need to thrive.”

Distology The distributor has started the year by adding a fresh partnership with Tenable to bolster its security portfolio with the vendor’s exposure management tools. “Our aim for the 2025–2026 tech strategy is to focus on areas that drive meaningful change in how partners and end-users approach security,” said Kobi Hunn, solutions engineering manager at Distology. “It’s not just about understanding IT risk, but assessing the real business risk tied to it. Exposure management and CTEM are critical in enabling organisations to move from reactive to proactive, adaptive security, and there is no partner better suited to deliver this than Tenable. While we already had strong technologies within the CTEM specialism, Tenable offer missing foundational capabilities in vulnerability exposure across workspace, cloud, and OT infrastructures.”

PebblePad The ePortfolio, workbook and assessment platform player focused on the higher education market has struck its first acquisition by moving for student engagement portal player Myday. The tie-up will enable the creation of an integrated experience that brings together learning, assessments and engagement in the higher education sector. “By integrating Myday’s engagement capabilities with our learning and assessment expertise, our combined platform can deliver a truly holistic experience for students – in turn, supporting our clients to successfully achieve their goals,” said Justin Reilly, CEO of PebblePad.