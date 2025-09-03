weerapat1003 - stock.adobe.com
Westcon-Comstor provides update on sustainability progress
Distributor continues to move towards cutting carbon emissions and working with the rest of the channel to do the same
Westcon-Comstor has shared the progress it has made on the sustainability front, as the channel player continues to reduce its carbon emissions.
The distributor’s annual Responsible business report outlined a company that has increased its use of renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions.
The business now sources half of its global electricity needs from renewables, an increase from 42% last year.
The UK, Australia and New Zealand have already made the full transition to using renewable sources of energy. Across Europe, 88% of purchased electricity was from renewable sources.
Scope 1 and 2 emissions fell by 8% and 29% year-on-year, respectively, with a total reduction of 24% since the 2022 financial year. That sets the firm just shy of halfway towards its target of getting a 50% reduction by 2030.
“Our latest Responsible business report shows that we’re making real progress in cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions and expanding our use of renewables,” said Kevin Brzezinski, chief sustainability officer at Westcon-Comstor.
“Challenges remain, but we’re committed to leading by example and reducing our carbon footprint across operations and supply chains as we collaborate with partners and vendors to drive sustainability across the IT channel,” he added.
Validated targets
Other milestones covered by the annual report included the move to encourage a wider adoption of validated targets. Westcon-Comstor aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative back in 2023, and has been able to get 80% of supply chain partners to also use science-based emission reduction goals, a target the channel player has met on time.
Westcon-Comstor also voluntarily aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals during the 2025 financial year, and carried out a double materiality assessment, using a methodology based on the European Sustainability Reporting Standards.
When it came to Scope 3 emissions, which are beyond the control of the distie, the introduction of more scientific measurements across its supply chain saw the level rise by 10% year-on-year.
That has given the channel player one of the key areas to work with in its next fiscal year, working with both vendors and resellers to encourage a reduction in their emission levels to reverse that Scope 3 increase.
Introducing the report, Westcon-Comstor CEO David Grant acknowledged the role that a distributor plays in reducing emissions across the channel.
“The IT channel is at an exciting and critical point in its evolution, where the integration of advancing technology and Responsible Business practices is no longer optional, but fundamental,” he said. “At Westcon-Comstor, this belief drives everything we do, and I’m proud to share how we’re putting this into action as we continue delivering exceptional partner success.
“We know that our role at the heart of the IT ecosystem brings both opportunities and responsibilities,” said Grant. “It’s about managing the impact of our choices on people, the planet and the communities we serve while maintaining strong governance to guide our decisions. Our Responsible Business strategy centres on these pillars, ensuring we make a tangible difference while creating long-term value.”