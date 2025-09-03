Westcon-Comstor provides update on sustainability progress

Westcon-Comstor has shared the progress it has made on the sustainability front, as the channel player continues to reduce its carbon emissions.

The distributor’s annual Responsible business report outlined a company that has increased its use of renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions.

The business now sources half of its global electricity needs from renewables, an increase from 42% last year.

The UK, Australia and New Zealand have already made the full transition to using renewable sources of energy. Across Europe, 88% of purchased electricity was from renewable sources.

Scope 1 and 2 emissions fell by 8% and 29% year-on-year, respectively, with a total reduction of 24% since the 2022 financial year. That sets the firm just shy of halfway towards its target of getting a 50% reduction by 2030.

“Our latest Responsible business report shows that we’re making real progress in cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions and expanding our use of renewables,” said Kevin Brzezinski, chief sustainability officer at Westcon-Comstor.

“Challenges remain, but we’re committed to leading by example and reducing our carbon footprint across operations and supply chains as we collaborate with partners and vendors to drive sustainability across the IT channel,” he added.